Philippines delivers air aid to areas cut off since earthquake





BUCKLOCK, Philippines (Reuters) – Philippine authorities on Friday (July 29) airlifted supplies to areas cut off since a strong earthquake hit the main island of Luzon this week, as residents demanded temporary food and shelter.

The army said it deployed personnel and helicopters to distribute relief items to seven isolated towns in Abra governorate.

Some 3,000 food packages have been airlifted to local communities, Rommel Lopez, a spokesperson for the Social Welfare Ministry, told DZMM radio station.

Residents were still camping in parks and open spaces in some areas, with their nerves frayed by aftershocks from the regular quake since Wednesday’s 7.1-magnitude quake that killed six people and injured more than 270 in the northern part of Luzon.

Former mayor Jebel Cardenas told Reuters in the town of Poklok in Abra, which was isolated until Thursday evening, residents are worried about more landslides due to the aftershocks and rain.

The state disaster agency said the quake destroyed nearly 1,600 homes and about 100 pieces of infrastructure, noting that more than 1,000 aftershocks with a magnitude of 1.5-5.4 have been recorded so far.

“Our problem is that we haven’t received any help yet. We need food, milk, water and medicine,” Ms. Jamalia Dimapao, who lives in the town of Bangweed in Abra, told DZMM radio.

Ms Dimapao said families, including children, were sheltering under torn tarpaulins, exposing them to the rain.

In the town of Lagangilang, also in Abra, residents requested temporary shelter and food. “Many families are trying to acclimatize in makeshift tents. The adults sleep while they sit while the children cry during the aftershocks,” Leonora Baruela, a resident of the area, told DZMM.

Abra, an area of ​​rugged valleys and mountains inhabited by approximately 250,000 people, has been responsible for most of the reported landslides and damaged roads since the earthquake.

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters and lies on the “Ring of Fire,” a group of volcanoes and fault lines around the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Earthquakes are frequent and there are an average of 20 hurricanes each year, some of which cause deadly landslides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/philippines-airlifts-aid-to-areas-cut-off-since-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos