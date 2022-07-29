DHSUD Intensifies Post-earthquake Shelter Assistance Program in Ilocos and Cordilleras





Nearly 5,000 families living in the Ilocos and Cordillera autonomous regions need to repair and rebuild their homes after the July 27 earthquake, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The Ministry of Health and Sustainable Development said a total of 4,969 families or the quake affected 20,091 people. These families lived in 358 homes, nine of which were completely destroyed, mainly in Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, Ibra and Mountain counties.

Nearly half, 2,312 families, or 8,314 individuals, are currently living in temporary shelters in 31 evacuation centers, while 413 families are staying with relatives or friends in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra and Mountain County.

According to the instructions of the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management [NDRRMC] To activate the shelter group yesterday [July 27] “This afternoon, we have urgently alerted our respective regional offices to activate the regional groups so that we can monitor and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance to those in need,” Melissa Aradanas, Assistant Secretary of the OIC at DHSUD, said in a press release.

The activation of shelter clusters in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera came in compliance with the President’s directives to expedite government assistance to families affected by the strong earthquake that shook the northern part of the country.

As a rapid response measure, Assistant Secretary Aradanas said DHS is also coordinating with the International Organization for Migration to provide 3,000 shelter cloths for affected families.

“We are mobilizing our partners as well as all members of shelter groups to coordinate our efforts and facilitate a faster response,” Aradanas said.

Regional shelter groups have been tasked with developing an emergency implementation plan on appropriate interventions, such as response, early recovery, rehabilitation and sustainable recovery of affected families.

DHSUD is leading the Shelter Group at NDRRMC and will soon take over the Government’s Emergency Shelter Assistance Program with the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development.

DHSUD’s regional offices had earlier begun continuous monitoring for updates on the extent of the damage to adequately provide the necessary support to victims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/07/29/dhsud-intensifies-post-earthquake-shelterassistance-program-in-ilocos-and-cordilleras/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos