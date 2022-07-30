Ursa Major students will be transferred to 3 more schools in JBER as the district addresses earthquake concerns





Written by Anchorage Daily News

Updated: 47 minutes ago Posted: 2 hours ago

Fort Richardson, part of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, photographed July 16, 2020 (Loren Holmes/ADN)

Students preparing to spend this school year at Ursa Major Elementary at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be scattered throughout the military base’s other three elementary schools after a new report on Ursa Major raised concerns about the building’s safety during the earthquake.

The Anchorage School District said this week that Ursa Primary Elementary School will be closed after it received new information from an engineering company that the school may not be safe during an earthquake in the future. The information came as the district neared the end of a review of 85 school buildings built before 2000.

Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said Friday that this fall, nearly 400 students enrolled in Ursa Major will be accommodated by JBER’s three other elementary schools: Ursa Minor, Aurora and Orion Elementary Schools.

While a timeline for Ursa Major’s repair has not yet been set, district officials said the school will remain closed for at least a year so as not to cause disruption to students in the middle of the school year.

In an email sent from the school district on Friday, parents were instructed to use the district’s online resources to find out which school their child had been rezoned for.

The district will provide transportation for students who have been transferred to Aurora and Orion. Parents can find more information about enrollment and enrollment at the school district’s webpage on the Resettlement Project, or contact Ursa Major to learn more about relocation.

“I am grateful for everyone’s patience as we work through logistics and planning to keep everyone safe,” Bryant said in the email on Friday.

School District spokeswoman Lisa Miller said that “many, but not all staff” assigned to Ursa Major are expected to be transferred to other schools at JBER as well. She said a small number of Ursa Major staff will be reassigned to a different school off base.

Miller wrote that officials will let affected employees know about the reset as soon as possible.

Built in 1952, Ursa Major is one of the oldest schools in the area. The building was not significantly damaged during the 2018 earthquake, but Rob Holland, acting chief of operations for the area, said the new analysis found the building to be at increased risk of partially or completely collapsing during another major earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/education/2022/07/29/ursa-major-students-will-be-moved-to-3-other-jber-schools-as-district-addresses-earthquake-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos