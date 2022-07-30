Gordon sends humanitarian convoy to earthquake-hit Northwest Luzon





Mandaluyong City – The Philippine Red Cross, led by its President and CEO Richard Gordon, organized a humanitarian convoy to provide assistance to people affected by the 7.0 earthquake in northwest Luzon on 27 July 2022.

The caravan consisted of a 12,000-liter water tank with a tap set, 5,000-liter water tanks, a small cart for transporting sleeping kits, jerry cans, tents, generators, rice and masks.

President Gordon constantly monitors the situation from the National Headquarters of the People’s Republic of China and receives regular reports from the most modern Operations Center in the People’s Republic of China.

“The Red Cross is always ready with life-saving supplies, assets and equipment, because we know the value of preparedness. Thousands of well-trained volunteers are extremely loyal and committed to alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable, particularly in the aftermath of disasters. You can always count on us,” President Gordon stated.

NDRRMC/OCD reports that 887 aftershocks have been recorded in the past 36 hours, with more than 210 mapped and 24 already felt. The aftershock had a maximum force of 5.0 in Tiom and Abra, which destroyed 868 homes (857 partially and 11 completely). One hundred and thirteen people were infected in the Central African Republic and 18 in the Ilocos region. 1,222 families, or 5,799 individuals, are in 12 evacuation centers.

PRC volunteers on the ground at Bangweed, Abra Town Plaza, assisted 47 people with blood pressure monitoring, 27 for psychological first aid, two for wound cleaning and 12 others transported to Abra County Hospital. Hot meals (adobo, rice, and congee) were served to 450 people initially and another 253 people in the Abra County Jail, for a total of 703 people served during the day.

The People’s Republic of China provided a summary of the help so far a day later:

Construction of 3 care offices and first aid stations in evacuation centers (Abra 2, Ilocus Sur 1); Hot meals were served to 703 people in Abra while packaged food items were distributed to 176 Abra families in Pacak, Dolores. 32 Red Cross youth volunteers assembled; RCAT and RC143 to offer 1,200 bottles of pure drinking water; 46 sleeping kits, 666 hygiene kits and 720 face masks.

The total workforce mobilized so far is 96 people who have been sent to different regions (Abra 10, Ilocos Sur 39, Benguet 17, Baguio 5, La Union 19 and Kalinga 6). (Philippine Red Cross)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pia.gov.ph/press-releases/2022/07/29/gordon-sends-humanitarian-caravan-to-earthquake-hit-northwestern-luzon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos