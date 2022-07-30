5 cities are still isolated; The earthquake hit 10 people





BAGUYO CITY – Government employees and emergency responders struggled to provide aid to at least five towns and 13 villages in Abra and Kalinga counties cut off from the rest of the country by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in North Luzon on Wednesday.

The death toll continued to rise on Friday afternoon with the discovery of four bodies buried in a landslide in Luba town in Abra. The missing were initially reported, the authorities said, and the victims were found under the rubble along Kayadakkad Road.

Based on the official statistics of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of Friday evening, the earthquake had claimed 10 lives and injured more than 130 others.

Two days after the earthquake, villagers were still camping in parks and open spaces in some areas, asking for food and temporary shelter, and enduring aftershocks since the earthquake hit the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley and Ilocos regions.

Some sections of the roads to the outlying Apra towns of Polini, Pakluk, Dagyuman, Lakop and Malibkong have been damaged, and lines of communication in these places remain down, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The remote villages of Tabakda in the city of Tobu were also isolated from the rest of the province. Population and Diversity of Luba; Bollilising, Tuquib, Callao, and Tamac in Villiaviciosa; Finally in Salapadan.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said five sub-villages in Salabadan were not immediately accessible to teams distributing food and relief items.

Water and food are scarce

Most of these places have no electricity and have weak communication signals. There are currently no passable methods that we can use [to reach them]Cathy Mann, a first responder at PDRRMO, told the Inquirer by phone on Friday.

In a separate phone interview, Daniel Quiapo, 50, chair of the village of Tokibe in Villaviciosa, said a mountain near Pranghe had eroded, preventing emergency responders from reaching them. Taqweeb is located 36 kilometers from the capital, Bangweed.

He said the intense ground shaking destroyed the water lines, forcing villagers to collect water from a spring for use in their homes.

We buy drinking water from stores that are still open because we can’t drink from the spring. “Drinking water has become really scarce,” he said.

Kyabu was worried that food supplies in Pranghai would soon run out for 278 families. “We need food that can be prepared easily because it is more suitable for families who are camping outside their homes,” he said.

On Friday, the military said it had flown supplies to seven isolated towns in Abra.

rockslides

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) told dzMM radio that about 3,000 food packages were delivered by helicopter to local communities.

In Kalinga county, the villages of Lower Oma, Upper Oma, West Oma and Tanglag in Lubuagan Township were isolated after earthquake-triggered landslides and rockslides closed roads leading to them.

Relief is on the way

On Thursday, Lubuagan Mayor Joel Tagutau said clearance operations were underway to allow relief supplies to reach villages with a population of 536. Luboagane is a town adjacent to Lagangilang township in Abra, the epicenter.

The victims are Marcos Barreiro, 38. Louis Balais Dining, 21 years old; Jack Treasure House, 17; and Angelo Badi, 15, are all Manabu residents.

They were riding a “kalaloo,” or impromptu tricycle, when the earthquake struck, causing a landslide that swept the group, according to their relatives.

The NDRRMC recorded six more deaths related to the earthquake, but the latest case, which was reported in the Ilocos region, is still under investigation.

The other five dead were Gunalen Seganai, 23, of Bangweed, Abra; Aaron Cole Eating, 25, from La Trinidad, Benguet; Rusti Tapas, 31, from Tuba, Benget; Jefferson Bazar, 24, of Balbalan; and Andrew Sagayo, 59, from Boko. NDRRMC also counted 136 infected people.

The earthquake caused the displacement of about 7,300 people, including more than 5,800 people residing in evacuation centers.

Agricultural losses totaled 3.8 million pesos while damage to infrastructure was 396 million pesos, according to Mark Timbal, a spokesperson for the National Council for Natural Disaster Reduction.

The official said that the damage to roads was estimated at 104 million pounds and bridges at 292 million pounds.

About 1,400 homes were damaged according to NDRRMC statistics, but an estimate from DSWD suggests the actual number may be closer to 4,000.

survivors

The earthquake in Mountain County nearly claimed the lives of a team of chefs and tour guides who were traveling in two trucks on Wednesday, Jovita Ganungan, director of the Tourism Department of the Central African Republic, said.

Harley Palangshao, editor of the Baguio Midland Courier, who managed to capture dramatic photos of the rockslide, said the roaring sound gave drivers enough warning to stop before the massive boulders rolled down the highway near the town of Baoko.

“You can’t go wrong with that sound. So I alerted the driver of our front car. A few more meters away and they could have been buried.” – With reports from Reuters, Dexter Cabalza, Nestor Corrales, Vincent Capriza, Villamor Visayas Jr. and John Michael Mogas

gsg

read the following

Do not miss the latest news and information.

SUBSCRIBE to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ titles, share up to 5 widgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1637589/5-towns-still-isolated-quake-deaths-hit-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos