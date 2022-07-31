Nepal earthquake: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Nepal





A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Sunday morning.

The earthquake occurred 147 kilometers from Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m. EDT around Martim Birta in Khutang District, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC).

The depth of the epicenter was monitored at 10 km in eastern Nepal, determined at 27.14 degrees north latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude.

There were no reports of damage or casualties so far.

The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to life and property, which calls for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.

A strong earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on 25 April 2015. It is estimated that 8,964 people were killed and nearly 22,000 injured.

The quake, known as the Gorkha earthquake, also shook several cities across northern India, and tremors were felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa, Tibet, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, Kathmandu International Airport was closed.

The earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people. A major aftershock occurred on May 12, 2015, and the epicenter of this earthquake was near the Chinese border between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. It is estimated that more than 200 people were killed in this earthquake and more than 2,500 were injured.

Nepal suffered its worst earthquake on record in 1934. A magnitude 8.0 devastated the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.

It is established that the Indian plate is submerged under the Eurasian plate at a rate of 5 cm per year. This is responsible for the formation and increase in height of the Small Himalayas, but it also makes the region vulnerable to earthquakes. Disasters such as earthquakes can wreak havoc if preparedness is not sufficient.

