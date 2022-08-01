UNICEF stands ready to reach children affected by the Philippines earthquake





MANILA, 27 July 2022 – UNICEF is concerned about the condition of children and families affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the northern Philippines at 8:43 am local time. UNICEF and its partners are assessing the immediate needs of affected communities and are ready to support the government-led emergency response.

Initial reports from the epicenter in Abra and neighboring governorates confirm damage to homes, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure. The impact of the quake was felt in the capital, Manila, more than 400 km from Abra, where buildings were temporarily evacuated. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 noon

In any emergency, children are among the most vulnerable. Our hearts go out to the children affected and our first priority is to ensure that their lives are saved and protected. Children and families may have been displaced and injured as a result of the earthquake and may be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care, protection and psychosocial support.

With July’s National Disaster Month drawing to a close, the earthquake is a stark reminder of the need for continuous improvement of emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction in the Philippines – a country prone to typhoons, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. UNICEF advocates for child-focused disaster risk reduction and puts children at the center of emergency preparedness and response efforts.

UNICEF emergency supplies are on standby to support the government’s relief efforts, and our teams are ready to deploy to reach children and families in affected areas.

Media contact

Nico Weiland, Chief of Communications, UNICEF Philippines, Tel: +63977714 7121 Email: [email protected]

Sarah Al Hattab, UNICEF, New York, Tel: +1917957 6536 Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/philippines/unicef-stands-ready-reach-children-affected-philippines-earthquake-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos