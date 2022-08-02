Over ten thousand earthquakes were detected over the weekend





Grindavík is close to the source of the seismic activity and has been severely felt by residents in the past 48 hours. mbl.is/Eggert Jóhannesson

There is still a lot of seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula and more than ten thousand earthquakes have been observed since the series of earthquakes began at noon Saturday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there are more smaller earthquakes under 4 meters since noon today. The activity, as before, is mostly in the northern part of the magma tunnel that formed before the eruption of the volcano last year.

The biggest earthquake there since yesterday was at 6:27 am this morning, 4.7 million, but a lot of people felt the big earthquake on Sunday just before 6 pm which was 5.4 million and were clearly felt in Reykjavik and in the far north as well.

Here you can see the cameras shaking as the 5.4M earthquake struck just before 6pm.

Today’s meeting to decide the protocol

Today officials in Grindavík, Police in Reykjanes, Civil Protection and Emergency Management, HS Orka and others to decide what protocol and what steps to take in the event of an eruption and how to work with the Met Office regarding information to the public.

Alert is ongoing in the area and people are still advised to make sure there are no heavy objects near the sleeping areas, as they could fall. Hikers are also warned of possible mudslides and stones due to earthquake activity and it is not a good idea to start hiking in the steep hills near this area at this time. Residents and businesses in the area that have experienced losses due to earthquakes are required to contact the Natural Disaster Insurance.

Yesterday’s great earthquake caused havoc in Grindavik

“All drawers and cupboards were opened and food fell to the floor. Decorative figurines on shelves and picture frames fell to the floor and crashed. It was a mess,” said Luffy Fjoula Hermannsdottir who lives in Grindavík of yesterday’s big earthquake. The population out yesterday sharply.

“We thought the windows were going to shatter, but thankfully it didn’t.”

She had gone to Nettó’s grocery store shortly after the earthquake and it appeared the vandal had looted the store. Food was lying on the floor and a lot of things were shattered.

Different kind of earthquake

Hermannsdottir says that yesterday’s big quake was different from the big quake last year, before the volcanic eruption in Gildadaler. “Last year it was more successful but this time everything was shaking for a while after the hit. It felt a little bit bigger,” she adds that she also felt closer.

The dog was nervous

When asked what she and her family are doing because of this, she said they install everything that could fall off, especially around the beds.

The family had an old dog who was very nervous. The ground was shaking almost nonstop for 48 hours and a few earthquakes over 3 metres. “We feel this a lot. Last night there was a constant tremor all night. I couldn’t sleep until six in the morning.”

Make sure the memories are in a safe place

Hermannsdottir says it’s not the earthquake per se that is the most worrying part of the situation, but rather what the consequences might be – an imminent volcanic eruption near the city. She says the family has packed the most important things in case they need to evacuate quickly. “We’ve also brought our photo albums to Reykjavik.”

