Do you hear a rattling, rattling, or rolling? Watch out for the earthquake! – Los Angeles Ranger | Los Angeles goalkeeper





The comedian discusses his new show, his career and comedy, and the importance of laughter.

Earthquake comedian’s new stand-up show, LEGENDARY, is said to be one of the best standby shows of the year and is coming to a city near you.

Not just a comedian, but a well-known actor and voice artist, Earthquake (Quake) has been filling our homes and hearts with laughter for over twenty years and isn’t stopping anytime soon. His comedy journey began in the early 90s during his time in the military.

“I’ve been in the military for nine years, and I started doing comedy as soon as I got out,” Earthquake said in an interview with the Arab League.

The comedian/actor then went on to quote the words of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown-Jackson of “Persevere”. Earthquake has stated that he owes much of his career to perseverance. With successful shows on networks like BET, HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central, the urban comedian has taken many steps in his footsteps, demonstrating how consistent hard work leads directly to success.

While he has become one of the hottest comedians on the comedy circuit, Earthquake has presented a slew of comedy specials including: “About Got Damn Time”, Walter Latham presenting “From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse”, and most recently, “These Are Not Jokes”. He also has an extensive collection of DVDs for collectors of comedy content as well as Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam DVD collections.

Quake’s career in the comedy ring also makes him a regular member on our television screens. He is currently working on recurring characters on CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” HBO Max’s “South Side,” and Bounce TV’s Johnson, with additional performances on the new HBO Max show “Winning Time: The Ride of the Laker’s Dynasty.”

His new show, LEGENDARY, Earthquake plans to bring laughter back into the comedy arena.

Quick explained, “A lot of comedians turned poets and rappers are just trying to make metaphors, but they’re missing an element called laughter. The point of a comedian is to be funny, and I just want to show people what’s funny. The critics and the people will decide that.”

Laughter is something the actor said is guaranteed in every one of his shows.

“I never left out the basics [of comedy]. A lot of people describe themselves as comedians who don’t understand the basics. Because of social media, name recognition, or one time it was funny, they can just use those statuses and move on.”

In times of constant uncertainty, civil injustice, inflation, and more, Earthquake shared how “laughter is the world’s best medicine and number one treatment for mental health.”

“You can’t have a good time without it including laughter. You didn’t have a good time not including laughter,” he said. “Comedians are important because we give a different perspective on things, and 9 times out of 10, it’s a humorous perspective. If you can look at that point of view, and change your perspective, you’ll be able to laugh and see a different light.”

This is the reward, shared by Earthquake, for doing what he does.

“Being able to help people who are going through suicidal thoughts or depression, giving them a different perspective, or making them laugh at their problems instead of dwelling on them is the most rewarding part of what I do,” he said.

“There is no sound more beautiful on earth than hearing people’s laughter,” he continued.

…and Quake plans to make people laugh for a long time! The comedic success is currently developing a TV show and working on more films. He’s looking to unite a bigger radio show, and he’s coming up with a clothing line. While he is currently on tour with Donnell Rawlings, he is working on writing a book about his life.

LEGENDARY is currently on tour with the upcoming show in August 2022. For more information on the tour and the earthquake visit: https://www.therealearthquake.com. You can also follow him on Instagram (@therealearthquake).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lasentinel.net/hear-a-shake-rattle-or-roll-watch-out-for-earthquake.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos