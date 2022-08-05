Seismologist Lucy Jones launches project to help California communities prepare for and recover from wildfires





Los Angeles (CABC) – Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones has found that preparing for earthquakes is similar to preparing for wildfires.

Jones, chief scientist and founder of the Dr.

Jones this week launched a project to support Californian communities as they prepare to recover from wildfires, as they are becoming more common and devastating.

“Every dollar you spend on preventing a catastrophe earns you six dollars in the long run,” Jones said. “Early investing is a much more efficient way to do that, and it’s not just money.

“It’s really that idea: Do you have a community to go back to? If your community matters to you, and you want to be there not just until the next catastrophe, but during the next disaster, you’re going to have to do some things now.”

Jones keeps a close eye on the McKinney fire in northern California near the Oregon border.

In just three days, it became California’s largest wildfire of the year. As of Thursday, the fire has burned 58,668 acres and is 10% contained, according to the US Forest Service. The fire killed four people.

“Conditions make our fuel completely dry. A dry record of both live and dead fuels in many areas. When we get the conditions and the conditions mature, these very hot fires are going to burn very, very quickly, because this is what CalFire public information officer assigned to McKinney Fire said,” said Mike Lindbury, CalFire public information officer assigned to McKinney Fire, told Eyewitness News earlier this week, “He did during my first two burn periods.”

Many buildings were destroyed and thousands were forced to evacuate. Jones says not enough attention is being paid to small businesses in these communities that may never recover from massive wildfires.

“People tend to think that the dangers of wildfires are there, and they are the ones facing it now,” Jones said. “But climate change is putting every ecosystem in the world under stress.”

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/lucy-jones-earthquakes-mckinney-fire-california-wildfire/12094417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos