The Ring of Fire, the cradle of the most powerful earthquakes in the world, could have been activated after 10 earthquakes in Chile





Chile early Friday recorded mild Matiz earthquakes within an hour. The tremors in the Nobili region, about 400 kilometers south of Santiago, were of between 2.3 and 3.8 degrees and triggered alarms for a possible activation of the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”.

Each time the region suffers from a continuous series of recreational movements, the scientific community warns of the frightening phenomenon that covers all the coasts of the Pacific Ocean on three continents: America, Asia and Oceania.

Geoscientific Network in Chile reported that while there were no reports of major damage, movements recorded between 4 and 5 a.m. on Friday were felt, in a very slight way, also in some regions of Argentina.

In the trans-Andean country, tremors of this series are observed in front of the Cobquecura region, in the trans-Andean Ñuble region, about 400 km south of Santiago and at the height of the northern part of the Argentine province of Neuquén. .

These movements set off alarms for the scientific community because the region lies within the dangerous Pacific Ring that concentrates 80% of the world’s most powerful earthquakes.

Ring of Fire effect area. (Photo: AFP)

In an interview with TN Tecno, Nicholas Townsend, a journalist from TiempoX in Chile, explained that the tremors that occurred were very mild and were not felt in the Santiago metropolitan area, nor on the Viña del Mar/Valparaiso coast: very low intensity is that they only record in measuring instruments but it does not reach people’s perception, nor does it cause material damage.”

According to experts, more tremors need to be recorded on a large scale for one to think of a fire activating loop. In any case, scientists have been on the lookout for possible new metamorphic motions.

What is the Pacific Ring or the Ring of Fire?

Also known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Pacific Ring of Fire is a large horseshoe-shaped area covering more than 40,000 km along the Pacific coasts of America, Asia and Oceania. The peculiarity of this area lies in the fact that it is the focus of the largest sinking of the plates, in which huge tensions that set off in the form of earthquakes and intense volcanic activity accumulate.

The area covered by the Dangerous Ring of Fire contains about 452 volcanoes with 75% of the world’s active and inactive volcanoes and contains some major plates of the Earth, such as the Pacific Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate, the North American Plate, the Philippine Plate, the Australian License Plate.

All these features make most of the most powerful earthquakes on the planet occur in the Pacific Ring of Fire region.

