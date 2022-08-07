The destruction of infrastructure hit the earthquake of July 27 P1.6B





A section of the Public Works and Heavy Equipment Highway clears the blocked section of Baguio Puntok Road along the slope of Mount Data. – DPWH-CORDILLERA administrative district

The damage to public and private infrastructure from the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in northwest Luzon on July 27 totaled more than 1.59 billion pesos, based on a National Disaster Board report as of Sunday.

Most of the damage was recorded in school buildings, roads and public health facilities, according to information compiled by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Ministry of Education reported 427 schools affected as of last week, most of them in the Cordillera Administrative Region, which includes Abra, Abayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain County counties.

Of the 170 road sections and 11 bridges affected, only one untouched bridge remains, part of the Baguio-Pontoc Road along the data escarpment, according to the Department of Public Works and the Regional Office of Highways.

“The clearing process is still ongoing, with the bombing resuming when needed,” the agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

She added that the blasting operations are necessary to break down the massive rocky material that is blocking the road after the landslide caused by the earthquake.

Agricultural damage In agriculture, the damage estimate has risen to 287 million pesos, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Damage and losses were reported primarily in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions.

These include irrigation systems, farm-to-market roads, agricultural structures, fisheries, and livestock and poultry.

“No crop damage or losses have been reported at this time,” the ministry said.

According to the latest DA Bulletin, a total of 120 agricultural infrastructures were damaged by landslides and cracks in concrete. These include 90 irrigation systems, six farm-to-market routes, and 24 farm buildings.

Livestock and poultry losses were also reported, with a total of 129 animals either buried alive or born prematurely.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Administration reported damage to 2 NIS and 24 CIS systems in the Cordillera, as well as 4 NIS and 24 CIS damage in Ilocos.

“Moreover, no damages have been reported in the Pantabangan and Magat dam based on the initial assessment,” the agency added.

The Ministry of Agriculture is providing assistance to the affected farmers and fishermen, which includes 126,045 bags of rice seed, 20,454 bags of corn seed and 3,379 kg of seed of various vegetables in the Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon regions.

Vitamins, antibiotics, vaccines and dewormers will also be available for livestock and poultry in the Cagayan Valley.

The DA said it will also speed up the liberalization of fuel subsidies and financial assistance to rice farmers for the affected areas and the withdrawal of funds from the Agricultural Credit Policy Board and the Rapid Response Fund for Rehabilitation of Affected Areas.

The confirmed death toll rose to 11 from 10 last week, while 574 were infected, NDRRMC reported.

The number of people affected also rose to more than half a million after continuous validation. Of the 502,462 affected, more than 10% have been displaced, although the majority reside outside evacuation centers.

The number of completely destroyed private homes reached 628, while 34,699 were partially damaged.

NDRRMC said nearly 120 million pesos of aid – mostly from national and local governments along with donated goods – has been distributed, including food packages and temporary shelter materials. – Marivi S. Jara and Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Gokson

