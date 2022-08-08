Why it’s important to properly install propane tanks,” new report from Salinas Propane Company





News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and more. Request a free one-week trial to StreetInsider Premium here.

Salinas, California. (PRWEB) August 08, 2022

There is a lot more to installing a propane tank than simply turning it over and hooking up the gas lines. Where to install it and how to secure it are two of the most important considerations and professionals from Wildhorse Propane & Appliances, the propane company that serves Salinas and other communities in California’s central coast, have some tips on proper installation.

Propane is stored under pressure and as long as the tank, tubes and connections are not compromised in any way, there is no problem. Propane tanks are extremely durable, being 20 times more puncture-resistant than other types of fuel storage tanks, but when something happens to damage the tank, connections or pipes, it can still be dangerous.

Safely installing a propane tank includes the following:

Locate the propane tank where it is easily accessible for delivery. The need to open a drive-through gate near the tank is one thing. Having to drive a large propane truck through an obstacle course of parked vehicles, landscaping, awnings, and buildings outside complicates the delivery process. Along the same lines, avoid locating your propane tank as it will be in the path of farm vehicles and equipment. The tank should also be placed at a safe distance from the structures in the event of a fire or earthquake damaging the tank. It’s also a good idea to position the tank so that there’s a good 10 to 12 feet of clearance that’s easy to keep away from weeds, shrubs, trees, and electric poles. Even a small grass fire can be dangerous near a propane tank. A storm or earthquake may dislodge trees or poles causing them to fall on or near the tank, potentially damaging the tank and gas pipelines. It is also important to secure and install the tank. A heavy rainstorm can soften the ground causing a heavy reservoir to turn and sink. An earthquake can also cause an unlocked tank to shift, pipes to break, and connections to loosen. Ensure that all connections are tight and secure and that the propane flows where it is supposed to go without leaking. Salinas propane experts from Wildhorse Propane & Appliances can help determine the best location for your tank. The team will also determine the best way to secure this tank. This may include creating a secure, sturdy platform on which the tank can be secured to help prevent shifting or sinking. Any possible diversion of the tank could loosen or break the pipes and connections causing a dangerous gas leak. The team makes sure that all communications are secure and that the system is working and problem-free. One of the last things to happen after filling the tank and leaving is bypassing the propane safety to make sure the resident or business owner knows how to: Read gauges and know when to order delivery Locate and turn on the main shutdown emergency exit valve Set up a regular delivery schedule to avoid running out of propane

Salinas Propane team is also available to troubleshoot and repair your propane system following an emergency. The family-owned company has been supporting the propane needs of communities in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and parts of Santa Cruz counties since 1980 and is a full-service gas supplier. Services include propane delivery, propane tank sales and leasing, propane tank installation, installation of new underground gas lines, and appliance sales offering leading brands of home appliances including stoves, water heaters, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances prides itself on fair prices, excellent service, and timely delivery and is dedicated to the safety of your propane tank and gas supply.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances 50557 Wildhorse Road King City CA, 93930 (831) 385-4827

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/why_its_important_to_properly_install_propane_tanks_a_new_report_from_the_salinas_propane_company/prweb18825805.htm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Press%2BReleases/Why%2Bits%2Bimportant%2Bto%2Bproperly%2Binstall%2Bpropane%2Btanks%252C%2Ba%2Bnew%2Breport%2Bfrom%2Bthe%2BSalinas%2Bpropane%2Bcompany/20427232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos