



Baguio City (Palestine National Authority) – The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Board (PDRRMC) in Abra said it had closed most evacuation centers as people began returning to their homes and businesses returned to normal operations more than a week after the strong earthquake hit the area. Governorate.

“Residents returned to their homes after being told the safety of their buildings,” Arnel Valdez, an officer of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said in a press conference on Sunday, August 7.

Of the 23 evacuation zones that opened in the aftermath of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake on July 27, only eight are operating as people began leaving after their accommodations were checked and declared safe.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in its August 7 report, said only 211 families or 711 individuals remain in evacuation areas.

However, there are 15,190 families who have chosen to seek temporary shelter with their relatives.

The regional and municipal engineering offices of the various local government units examined the structural integrity of the dwellings.

However, the Ministry of Social Development stated that 498 houses in the county were declared as fully damaged while 26,350 houses were partially damaged.

In the capital, Bangweed, the engineering office has reported 22 buildings that are out of order and 88 that are banned.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assisted in the verification of government-owned structures, which allowed the assessment to be carried out quickly.

The Abra County Office of the Department of Trade and Industry said 95 percent of businesses have resumed operations.

Meanwhile, over 106 million pesos in various forms of aid were given to earthquake victims – 26.9 million pesos in crisis assistance to individuals, 55.77 million pesos in family food packages, and 23.89 million pesos in non-food items.

And life goes on

“It’s sad because this house and car were rescued from a small business but got lost once (it’s sad because we saved for this house and vehicle) said Genevie Moldez, whose family home in Barangay Ubug, Bangweed, was among those totally affected by the earthquake. of the small business income but it disappeared in a split second).

She said they were fortunate and thankful, however, neither their family members nor the workers were injured in the earthquake.

“Our house was not damaged by the floods, but it was destroyed by an earthquake,” she said.

The Moldes family began removing the contents of their home and everything they could salvage.

“We will just work and life will go on while we keep saving money to build a new home,” she said, smiling despite the tragedy.

work as usual

On Monday morning, county government employees held a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Capitol and resumed normal operations to meet residents’ various needs and transactions.

