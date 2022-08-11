New Midwife’s First Duty Call: Earthquake Emergency Response “Women were in shock, many pregnant” – Afghanistan





PAKTIKA, Afghanistan – Minaz Bibi had just finished a midwifery course and was waiting to be sent to a community health center when she received an unexpected call to report an emergency mission: to support the humanitarian response to the earthquake that devastated Paktika and Khost provinces last June.

As the new midwife, Ms. Bibi was looking forward to helping pregnant women give birth safely in the delivery room. She had not expected that it would be the first child she would give birth to after completing her midwifery training in a disastrous area in the Guyanese region, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake. It was also the disaster that made the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan more complex, adding to the suffering of the people who were already suffering.

Weeks after the June 22 earthquake, Ms Bibi still remembers her first assisted birth that challenged her skills as a midwife.

There was a woman who was nine months pregnant. She was injured and lost her family and relatives in the earthquake,” Ms Bibi recalls. “She was in shock and fear.” The woman went into premature labour. This was the first midwife-assisted birth without the support of a mentor.

Working with another newly trained midwife at a temporary clinic set up in Guéan, Ms Bibi was concerned but did everything she could to ensure that the mother delivered the baby safely. “It’s good that there was another midwife supporting me. We had the baby successfully,” she said.

The mother was fine after the birth but needed psychological support to help her overcome the psychological stress she experienced from what she experienced during and after the earthquake.

“Other women were shocked to see bodies – including those of their loved ones – pulled out from under the rubble,” the midwife said, adding that many of the women were pregnant.

More than a thousand people died during the earthquake, which injured about 362,000 people and damaged or destroyed about 4,500 homes. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that the affected population includes approximately 87,000 women of childbearing age (15-49), with more than 8,000 pregnant women.

Describing where she worked, Ms. Bibi said: “We used a makeshift tent to provide maternal health services. Up to 15 patients come in a day. During the night, our accommodation was a nearby clinic in the district ”

Ms. Bibi completed her midwifery training last June under the Community Midwifery Education (CME) program supported by Canada through the United Nations Population Fund. It will be moved to the Family Health Home in Shrana, which is still under construction and expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

Talking about her experience in supporting the emergency response to the earthquake, she said that it was an eye-opening for the importance of having midwives to provide skilled delivery services, and antenatal and postnatal support to women and their newborns. Ms Bibi said there was at least one baby born each day for the first 10 days of the earthquake.

At the same time, she stressed the critical role of psychosocial support services for women during emergencies.

“Having midwives and providing maternal health and psychological support services is very important in such emergency situations; I personally experienced this. Having midwives helps a lot in saving mothers and children,” she said.

