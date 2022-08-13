experts give new names to virus variants





A group of global experts convened by the WHO has agreed on new names for monkeypox virus variants, as part of an ongoing effort to bring the names of monkeypox diseases, viruses and variants – or classes – in line with current best practice. The experts agreed to name the stakes with Roman numerals. The monkeypox virus was named after its first discovery in 1958, before current best practices in disease and virus naming were adopted. The same is true for the name of the disease it causes. Major variants were identified according to the geographic regions in which they were known to circulate. Current best practice is that newly identified viruses, associated diseases and virus variants should be named with the aim of avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group and minimizing any negative impact on travel trade, tourism or animal welfare. Disease: Assigning new names to existing diseases is the responsibility of the WHO according to the International Classification of Diseases and the WHO Family of International Health Classifications (WHO-FIC). WHO is holding an open consultation on a new disease name for monkeypox. Anyone who wants to suggest new names can do so here (see ICD-11, Add suggestions). Virus: The naming of virus species is the responsibility of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), which is in the process of naming monkeypox viruses. Variants/clades: The naming of variants for existing pathogens is usually the result of debate among scientists. In order to speed up the agreement in the context of the current epidemic, the WHO convened a meeting to this meeting on August 8 to allow virologists and public health experts to reach consensus on the new terminology. Experts in smallpox virology, evolutionary biology, and representatives of research institutes from around the world reviewed the phylogeny and nomenclature of known and new variants or clades of monkeypox virus. They discussed the characteristics and evolution of simianpox virus variants, their apparent phylogenetic and clinical differences, and possible consequences for public health and future virological and evolutionary research. The group reached consensus on a new nomenclature of virus classes that is consistent with best practice. They agreed on how virus clades should be recorded and classified in genome sequence repositories. A consensus has been reached that the former Congo (Central African) Basin clade is now referred to as Clade One (I) and the former West African clade as Clade Two (II). Additionally, it is agreed that Clade II consists of two subclades. The correct naming structure will be represented by a Roman numeral for the class and a small alphanumeric character for the subclasses. Accordingly, the new naming convention encompasses Clade I, Clade IIa, and Clade IIb, with the latter primarily referring to a group of variants that circulated extensively in the 2022 global outbreak. The naming of lineages will be as suggested by scientists as the epidemic develops. If necessary, experts will be called again. The new clade names should take effect immediately while work continues on disease and virus names.

