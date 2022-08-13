Separate earthquakes struck Maguindanao off the ancient waters





MANILA (CNN Philippines, Aug. 13) – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Maguindanao Saturday afternoon, two hours after a 5.1 quake struck waters off the Antique town of Anini, state seismologists reported.

The epicenter of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 2:25 pm, was 31 kilometers southwest of Datu Blah Te Sinsuat municipality, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Her advisory listed the following reported severity:

Intensity V (strong) – Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, South Upi, Maguindanao; Cotabato City; Hope, Lebak, Palimbang, Kalamansig, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, and Bagombayan, Sultan Kudarat;

Intensity IV (moderate strength) – General Santos city; Zamboanga City; Pagadian City; Isabella City, Basilan; Antipas, Almada, Tolunan, Bigquayan, Kabajan, and Banisilan, Cotabato; South Cotabato, South Cotabato, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Mitum and Sarangani; Lutayan and Isolan, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Udin Sensuat and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao;

density III (weak) – Ozamiz City; Malang, Makilala, Tantangan and Cotabato; Nurala, South Cotabato; Press. Quirino and Columbus, Sultan Kudarat; Please, Sarangani; Betogo and Labangan, south of Zamboanga; Liloy, north of Zamboanga; Sei, Zamboanga Sibugay;

Density II (slightly hairy) – Dipolog city; the city of Cagayan de Oro; Davao City; Kidapawan City; El Salvador City; Alyosan, Cotabato; Don Carlos, Cabanglesan, Valencia City, Bukidnon; Malapatan, Malungun, and Sarangani; Lampayong, Sultan Kudarat; Leon b. Postigo, Sayan, Sendangan, Gotalak, Tambilisan, Zamboanga; Ebel, Zamboanga City; Tubod, Lemon, Balo-i, Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Lala, Plain and Iligan City, Lanao Del Norte;

The first density (barely perceptible) – the city of Dapitan; Malitbug and Lipona, Bukidnon; Initao, Misamis Oriental.

The Phivolcs also note this effective intensity:

Fourth Intensity – Tabule, Mystery of God, Toby, Holy Child, Coronation City, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III – glory, pity, designation, Sarangani; Zamboanga City; Columbus and Isolan, Sultan of Kudarat

Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Golden Cagayan, east of Misamis; Malaipalai, Bukidnon

first density – Davao City; Napontoran, Golden Davao; Jinjug city, east of Misamis

The agency initially stated that the quake had a magnitude of 5.8 and that the epicenter was located 11 kilometers northwest of the town of South Obi.

antique earthquake

Phivolks said the 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the waters off Antique occurred at 12:25 p.m. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 km southwest of the municipality of Aneni.

Here are the reported severity:

Density 4 – Anini-y, Tobias Fornier, San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

density 3 – pelison and antique sepalum; Iloilo City

Density 2 – Bogasong, Barbaza, Patnaungun, Antique

The consultant also included this automated acuity:

Density 4 – Anini-y, antique

Density 2 – Iloilo City; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

Density 1 – Sebastian, vintage; Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; cover, capiz

The Phivolcs initially linked the 4.8-magnitude Anini-y earthquake. It was followed by two more tremors – a magnitude of 3.4 at 12:27 p.m. and a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale at 12:30 p.m.

Seismologists said aftershocks were expected for both quakes, but damage was unlikely.

They added that both tremors are tectonic in origin, which means that they are caused by movement in the Earth’s crust. One in Maguindanao was one kilometer deep, while one in Anini-y was six kilometers deep.

