Biggest Oregon Earthquake Since 2000





Portland, OR. (KOIN) – It’s no secret that the Pacific Northwest is a country of earthquakes – with “The Big One” always possible.

In fact, the last earthquake of the Cascadia subduction zone that resulted in widespread destruction was on January 26, 1700, resulting in an earthquake of magnitude 9.0+ on the Richter scale. The subduction zone, which stretches from British Columbia to northern California about 70 to 100 miles off the Pacific coast, has resulted in 41 earthquakes in the past 10,000 years, according to the Oregon Emergency Management Authority.

Don’t Miss: The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in PNW

Although apparently not as destructive as the 1700 earthquake, since 2000 Oregon has experienced a number of powerful earthquakes, according to data recorded by the US Geological Survey.

The majority of large earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Oregon, the largest of which was a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on January 15, 2003. It was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

In 2008, another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded, this time 242 km northwest of Bandon, at a depth of 13 km.

In 2019, another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded, as was WNW from Bandon on August 29, which some KOIN viewers reported feeling.

In 2000, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km was recorded off the coast of Oregon on June 2.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was recorded 272 km west of Bandon on August 22, 2018, also at a depth of 10 km.

According to Zillow, there are Oregon cities with the fastest growing home prices

However, these powerful earthquakes – the largest recorded in Oregon or off the Oregon coast since 2000 – are not Cascadia subduction zone earthquakes. They are the Blanco fault zone earthquakes, which occur when the Pacific plate slides north against the Juan de Fuca plate, according to KOIN 6 News chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock.

Steinbock said the sequential subduction zone earthquake occurs when the Juan de Fuca plate moves under the North American plate.

In fact, in December 2021, a swarm of earthquakes was recorded roaring off the coast of Oregon in the Blanco Fault Zone.

Subscribe to newsletters here

As for earthquakes on Earth, there have been only a handful of earthquakes that have had a center within Oregon’s borders since 2000, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

In 2002, residents of the government camp on Mount Hood may have felt a little shake when a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 4.9 km on June 29.

Meanwhile, the last 4.5 earthquake to hit Earth was one northeast of Port Orford on November 30, 2019. It occurred at a depth of 16.6 km. No injuries or damage were reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koin.com/news/environment/earthquakes/these-are-oregons-largest-recorded-earthquakes-since-2000-according-to-usgs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos