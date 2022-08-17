Turkey remembers the 1999 earthquake victims on its 23rd anniversary





With carnations in mind and the horrors of the disaster, residents of towns and cities struck by the 1999 earthquake in Turkey remember the victims. From the northern city at the epicenter of the disaster on August 17 to a suburb of Istanbul where hundreds were killed, festivities were held on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday, just in time when the 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck.

In Gölcük, crowds gathered for a solemn event around a memorial to the victims on the Kavaklı Coast. Gölcük, a district of Kocaeli, was at the center of the earthquake and lost a large number of its residents. When 3:02 AM, the moment the earthquake struck, people stood for a minute’s silence and prayed for the victims. “The people of Golcuk will still remember those forty-five seconds,” the town’s mayor, Ali Yildirim Sezer, said on the sidelines of the event, referring to the duration of the earthquake. The area experienced several aftershocks after the catastrophic earthquake, forcing people to spend nearly a week outside. “We have recovered all our material losses but the people we lost will not come back. “Our pain is still present,” Caesar said. He added: “We have learned a lesson that disasters can happen at any time and we always need to be vigilant.”

Speaking at a previous commemoration ceremony held at the same venue, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Turkey had taken new steps to better prepare for disasters after the 1999 earthquake. He highlighted the early warning system and said that the country will always stand by those affected in any future disaster.

The minister said they are now focusing on an expected 7.5-magnitude earthquake that is expected to hit Turkey’s busiest city of Istanbul in the future. “We don’t know when that will happen, but we are organizing all the preparations,” he said.

In Yalova, where more than 2,500 people were killed, people held a vigil at a memorial to the earthquake victims before starting a silent march to the area. People left carnations on the marble blocks where the names of the victims were carved, and visited an exhibition showing pictures of the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the Northwest Province.

Avcilar, where some buildings badly damaged in the earthquake are still, held another ceremony. The area on the European side of Istanbul was the only place in the city hardest hit by the 1999 disaster. A total of 247 people died and 28 buildings collapsed in the earthquake.

In the capital, Ankara, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) conducted an earthquake drill on the anniversary. At the Disaster and Emergency Management Headquarters, search and rescue teams simulated the effects of the earthquake among the rubble. Accompanied by sniffer dogs, they searched the rubble for survivors and dragged them while paramedics helped the wounded. The firefighters also conducted an exercise where they rescued people trapped in a burning building.

