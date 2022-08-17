Report: San Jose Earthquakes prepares to hire Luchi Gonzalez as manager





The San Jose Earthquakes have reportedly decided on their next coach, but it will take some time before he takes over.

Lucchi Gonzalez, a former MLS player who made his team debut with Earthquakes, is set to take over as captain, according to a report by Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com. The team scheduled a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce their new coach, but did not specify their selection.

Gonzalez is currently working as an assistant for the US men’s national team, which is scheduled to participate in the World Cup finals in Qatar in November. He will start his term with the following earthquakes

San Jose is currently 13th in the 14-team Western Conference Championship, nine points off the seventh and final place in the playoff.

San Jose’s first team is currently headed by Alex Covelo, the interim manager who was recalled from Earthquakes 2 in April when the team fired Matias Almeida after a 0-4-3 start to the season. Under Covelo, the earthquakes were average with a 5-7-6 record, and they were unable to break out of the crater that was made earlier in the year.

Gonzalez, now 42, was drafted by Quakes with the sixth overall pick in the 2002 MLS SuperDraft, but played just 47 minutes in his rookie year before moving to Columbus and eventually moving to Swedish side Bodens BK. He returned to the United States with the Colorado Rapids in 2005 and 2006, then played for second-division teams Miami FC and Minnesota Thunder.

Following his football career, Gonzalez went into coaching and spent time as an academy director for FC Dallas, eventually rising to the position of first-team manager for the club ahead of the 2019 season.

He spent three seasons at the helm of FC Dallas, going 28-26-32 before being fired and signed as an assistant with the USMNT.

Gonzalez, a dual citizen of the United States and Peru, will take charge of the organization that has placed sixth in the Western Conference only once since returning to San Jose as an MLS franchisee in 2008.

