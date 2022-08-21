Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina





Over the past week, 7 earthquakes have hit parts of North, South Carolina and Tennessee. Photo: USGS

As scientists continue to explore the cause of the ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, the USGS reports that several more earthquakes far from this area of ​​concern have rocked the region in recent days, with six more reported in the south. Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina over the past week.

The first earthquake struck near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, on August 13. At a depth of 6.7 km, that earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 2.0 event. While the epicenter was in western North Carolina, people in eastern Tennessee reported feeling it to the USGS.

On August 14, a 2.4 magnitude event occurred in Alcoa, Tennessee. This earthquake is located south of Knoxville, and was at a depth of 11.6 km.

Early in the morning on August 15, a 1.5 km earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina, at a depth of 3.6 km. In this area an unknown swarm continues in South Carolina. Dozens of earthquakes have hit seismically active South Carolina since December. These weak to moderate earthquakes hit after a swarm came and went in December. The mysterious swarm began on Monday, December 27 at 2:18 p.m. The first earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck 30 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina, at a depth of just 3.1 kilometers. More than 3,100 USGS residents reported feeling it at the time, with one reporting shaking coming from as far away as Rock Hill, which straddles the North/South Carolina border. While the earthquake was felt by many, no damage was reported in Palmetto State. This earthquake was followed by 10 other events of magnitude between 1.5 and 2.6. The second earthquake occurred three hours and twenty minutes after the first.

Since then, dozens of earthquakes have hit the Elgin region, classifying the event as a continuous swarm. According to the USGS, a swarm is a series of mostly small earthquakes with no identifiable main shock. “Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can last for days, weeks, or sometimes even months,” the USGS adds. However, the South Carolina event did not fit the typical definition of a swarm because the first event was much larger than the rest.

This map reflects the epicenter of each earthquake over the past 30 days; Yellow reflects the epicenter of the earthquakes that have struck over the past seven days. Photo: USGS

According to the USGS, “aftershocks” are a series of earthquakes that occur after a larger main shock occurs on a fault. Aftershocks occur near the fault zone where the main shock rupture occurred and are part of the ‘resetting process’ after the main slip on the fault, says the USGS. However, aftershocks of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake will only last a few days. Not the many months that have passed.

Also on August 15, a 2.0 2.0 earthquake struck Teleco Plains, Tennessee. This earthquake has nothing to do with the earthquake that occurred earlier today in South Carolina. Its depth was 11.1 km.

On August 16, a 1.8-magnitude event struck Troutman North Carolina, north of Charlotte and east of the August 13 North Carolina earthquake. The depth of the earthquake was only 0.1 kilometer.

On August 18, a magnitude 1.9 event hit Benton, Tennessee at a depth of 12.8 km. 10 hours later, 2.1 hits Homeland Park, South Carolina, located halfway between Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

While all the earthquakes were mild and did not cause damage or injuries, it is rare for these many earthquakes of this magnitude to strike across a wide area of ​​the southeastern interior.

