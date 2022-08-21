Major League Soccer: SG Earthquakes vs Los Angeles: Final score and highlights





San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Updates Week 26 at Paypal Park in San Jose, CA, Narrative Update See full narrative

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) are looking for their eighth consecutive MLS win on Saturday night, this time against the San Jose Earthquakes.

After missing the last two games due to ‘load management’, Gareth Bale is likely to return to the field.

Giorgio Chiellini, who also missed the last two competitions for the same reason, is once again questionable.

LAFC has not been defeated since Bale and Chiellini’s arrival at the club.

When the duo arrived in Los Angeles, the club was already thriving, with Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango leading the attack.

LAFC head coach Steve Chirondulo has done an excellent job of maintaining the same starting lineup all season, but it may be time to see Bale make his first start.

Bale scored two goals in four games off the bench, both of which came during games that LAFC comfortably dominated.

Athletic, the league leaders LAFC will snatch a place in the MLS playoffs with a win or a draw against San Jose.

According to Google, LAFC has a 25% chance of losing.

If that happens, one of the following scenarios would still give them a place in the playoffs with nine games left to play in the regular season.

Austin defeats Minnesota

Colorado loses or draws with Houston

– Salt Lake loses or draws with Vancouver

Dallas loses in Nashville

Meanwhile, San Jose ranks second to last (13th) in the Western Conference standings.

They don’t have much to play with but nothing to lose, which can lead to potential disruption.

Despite suffering earthquakes, the home game against LAFC attracted fans.

The kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 PST at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Catch all the live action right here on MARCA English play-by-play.

