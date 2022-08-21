Earthquakes in Lucknow as a result of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the Indo-Nepal border





Earthquakes were felt in the capital of Uttar Pradesh and adjacent areas after an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, the epicenter of which was located near the Bahrech district of Uttar Pradesh, 139 km northeast (NNE) of Lucknow, bordering Nepal, shook the areas At 1:12 am. on Saturday. Those who experienced the quake said that people felt the quake for a few seconds.

In a tweet, the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the Indian government’s nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said, “The location was 139 km northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.”

A senior official of the Geological Survey of India, to be precise, said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the plains of Terai district near the southern border with Bahraish district. Many people living in high-rise buildings in Lucknow felt the earthquake and moved out of their homes. Many of them were awakened by the Janmashtami ritual. But he didn’t feel any aftershock.

Sitaram Tandon, a resident of Prague Naryn Road, felt the earthquake and went out with his family from the building. Several other people also ran for safety. “My bed was shivering and everyone in the family felt a shiver,” said Gaurav, a software engineer. “During sleeping, I felt my bed shivering and then I woke up,” said Deepak Agarwal, a businessman. Those who felt the quake said it lasted approximately 5 to 8 seconds. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage so far.

The tremors were last felt in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh in November 2019 after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. Again, in April and May 2015, tremors were felt in Lucknow when a powerful earthquake struck mountainous Nepal in quick succession.

Professor Dhruv Sen Singh of the Department of Geology at Lucknow University said: “Lucknow lies under the third earthquake zone. It can only be affected moderately by the earthquake because all the factors responsible for its origin such as folding, faults and other tectonic activities are less active in Ganga plain and their surface manifestations are absent in any A place in Lucknow and in other places of Ganga plain. In Ganga plain there are some faults and hills but they are inactive. Even if earthquake occurs in Lucknow, silt deposits in Ganga plain act as shock absorber reducing the impact of earthquake.”

Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called micro earthquakes. People don’t usually feel it. Earthquakes of between 3.0 and 3.9 are called “slight” and have no intensity to cause any damage. Shocks of 4.0 to 4.9 are called “light earthquakes” while those with magnitudes 5 to 6 can cause moderate damage in populated areas. Earthquakes of more than 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life in large areas.

According to the NCS, light tremors were reported the day before in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand that was hit by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake occurred at 12.55 pm. Also in Jammu and Kashmir, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the village of Hanley, according to the NCS. Kinnor district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/tremors-in-lucknow-as-5-2-magnitude-earthquake-hits-indo-nepal-border-101661018339427.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

