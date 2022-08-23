Four earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir today; There were no reports of casualties





Four earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir in less than six hours Tuesday. However, there were no reports of loss of life or property damage, according to officials. The first earthquake struck east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers underground. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the strength of the first earthquake was 3.9 on the Richter scale.

“Earthquake Magnitude: 3.9, occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 GMT, latitude: 33.07 and long: 75.58, depth: 10 km, location: 61 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS tweeted.

They added that the second earthquake of magnitude 2.6 occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu District at 3:21 am. The earthquake struck at 33.23 degrees north latitude and 75.56 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 5 km.

They added that the third quake with a magnitude of 2.8 occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu District at 3.44 am on Tuesday. The earthquake occurred at 32.89 degrees north latitude and 75.45 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

They said the fourth earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred 26 km southeast of Udhampur at 8:03 am.

It was located at 32.83 degrees north latitude and 75.40 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 5 km.

Earlier on Monday, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The earthquake occurred at 2.01 am on Saturday morning. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers underground.

“Earthquake magnitude: 4.1, occurred on 08-22-2022, 02:01:49 IST, latitude: 29.38 and long: 71.45, depth: 10 km, location: 236 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan,” the NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit, on Saturday, northeast of Lucknow.

The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the surface of the earth.

“Magnitude 5.2 earthquake: Happened 08-20-2022, 01:12:47 PST, Latitude: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” the NCS tweeted .

Moreover, light tremors were felt on Friday in Pithuragarh district of Uttarakhand which was hit by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

“Quake of magnitude 3.6, occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 Indian Time, Latitude: 29.96 & Length: 80.12, Depth: 5 km, Location: 43 km northwest of Pitturagarh, Uttarakhand,” the NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit south-southwest of Hanley village in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Statistics Authority said.

“Earthquake magnitude: 3.1, occurred on August 19-2022, 12:02:14 IST, latitude: 31.89 & long: 78.67, depth: 5 km, location: 92 km southwest of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” NCS tweeted .

See all business news, market news, breaking news events and the latest news updates on the Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates. more less

Subscribe to Mint’s newsletters

* Enter an available email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Article one

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/earthquake-of-magnitude-3-9-hits-jammukashmir-11661211905112.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos