The capital marks 11 years since the earthquake destroyed landmarks, shook the east coast





The Washington, D.C. region is celebrating 11 years after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake near Mineral, Virginia, shook the East Coast and caused extensive damage to some of the nation’s most famous landmarks.

The earthquake occurred in the early afternoon of August 23, 2011. There were no fatalities, but property damage estimates ranged between $200 and $300 million, according to the US Geological Survey.

Damage to Washington’s National Cathedral in D.C. from the earthquake in Central Virginia on August 23, 2011 (William Leith, USGS)

In Louisa County, Virginia, near the epicenter, several homes and buildings — including two schools — were damaged. In Washington, D.C.—about 80 miles from the epicenter—historic buildings such as the Washington National Cathedral, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian Institution building, popularly known as “The Citadel,” were severely damaged.

The Washington Monument was damaged in the 2011 earthquake in Central Virginia, but has since been repaired. (Alex Dimas, USGS)

Repairs to the Washington Monument cost $15 million and kept it closed for nearly three years. The earthquake caused $34 million in damage to the National Cathedral.

The US Geological Survey said that although the Virginia earthquake was not the most powerful earthquake to hit the eastern United States – it is likely to be felt by more people than any other earthquake in North American history.

USGS scientists examine rocks in Louisa County, Virginia, near the epicenter of the 2011 earthquake. Scientists analyze rock features to help identify earthquakes and past motions along the Central Virginia seismic zone. (Credit: Mark Carter, USGS.

“The 2011 earthquake in Virginia was important in raising awareness of East Coast earthquake hazards and the importance of research to understand when and where earthquakes can occur,” David Applegate, current director of the US Geological Survey, said during an interview in 2021. Destructive earthquakes do not strike the eastern United States very often, but the potential consequences of not understanding and planning such events with their widespread shaking could be severe. Small chance that could happen at any time.”

Photo of chimney damage to a home in Louisa County, Virginia. This was the result of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Virginia on August 23, 2011 (Francis Ashland, USGS)

Within minutes of the earthquake, the USGS said “Did you feel it?” The website has recorded nearly 150,000 responses ranging from Florida – to southeastern Canada – and west to the Mississippi River Valley.

The US Geological Survey said more than 450 aftershocks – including six greater than three – were identified in the year after the quake.

