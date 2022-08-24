Backroom deal to change seismic standards in California hospitals collapses





Sacramento –

A secret deal between a group of hospitals seeking to weaken seismic promotions at medical centers and an influential union seeking to increase staff salaries collapsed on Tuesday, just days after it was announced.

Last Minute Alliance between Service Employees International – Health Care Workers Union of the West and California Assn Hospital. It angered other unions, who accused the unexpected pair of striking a secret deal that bypassed the legislative process and put patients, health care workers and communities at risk.

In a Hospital Association memo obtained by The Times, the group said the deal with SEIU-UHW came together quickly and followed years of frustrated attempts to delay a state law requiring hospital buildings to be retrofitted for earthquakes by 2030. Hospitals estimate that these improvements will cost $100 billion. , a tab they say is likely to lead to statewide shutdowns.

Before the deal was struck, the Hospital Association and SEIU-UHW engaged in a fierce battle over raising the minimum wage in Los Angeles County for hospital workers. The agreement between the two sides required lawmakers to sign the deal before the end of the legislative session on August 31.

California Hospital Assn. He sought a seven-year deferment to 2030 requirements and limit the standards to hospital buildings providing emergency services, according to a draft proposal obtained by The Times.

In turn, unions will see the minimum wage for health care workers raised to between $19 and $24 an hour starting Jan. 1, with the highest wage paid to workers in counties classified as urban or semi-urban. The wage could have increased by $1 an hour in 2024, bringing the minimum hourly wage for some workers to $25.

SEIU-UHW on Tuesday accused the hospital association of withdrawing from a “conceptual agreement” over provisions related to the work. In response, the union announced that it would instead follow the state minimum wage for health care workers it sought in the deal through the state legislature or a ballot measure.

The Hospital Association wrote in the memo that the deal “was not able to advance this year due to several factors including high stakes, a short schedule, the CHA’s commitment not to agree to changes that would undermine the protections contained in this proposed law, and other combinations of work.” organized in opposition.

“We know that this strategy has created difficult and at times contentious discussions,” the Hospital Association memo said.

Almost all hospital buildings meet seismic standards under a 1994 law that aims to ensure that none of them collapse during a major earthquake. The law was passed after the Northridge earthquake that year, which caused extensive damage to hospitals.

Under the same law, a higher standard—that hospitals not only remain in place, but be able to function after a major earthquake—must be met by 2030. Nearly three decades later, two-thirds of California’s hospitals still have to meet the 2030 requirements, According to the Hospital Association.

