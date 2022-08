Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Smriti Van earthquake memorial in Kutch, Gujarat state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the courage shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat, which claimed 13,000 lives.

The Grand Structure, the first such monument in the country, spans 470 acres on Boggio Hill near the city of Boggio.

It celebrates the strength and resistance of the citizens of Kutch during the January 26, 2001 earthquake, which had an epicenter in Buj.

The memorial bears the names of the people who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has the state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum.

At the opening ceremony, Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patil. They both took a walk after exploring inside the building.

Notably, it was Prime Minister Modi who came up with the idea of ​​erecting such a memorial when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Features of the monument:

It spans 470 acres and houses a museum that showcases Gujarat’s topography, reconstruction initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, reporting on different types of disasters and future preparedness for any type of disaster.

He has a block to revive the earthquake experience with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to honor lost souls.

Another major attraction is a special theater where visitors can experience the earthquake through vibrations and sound effects.

The museum, which consists of eight blocks and spreads over an area of ​​11,500 square metres, will display the Harappan civilization in this region, scientific information related to earthquakes, Gujarat culture, the science behind hurricanes and the success story of Kutch after the earthquake.

There are also 50 audiovisual models, holograms, interactive projection and virtual reality installations in the museum for visitors.

Other attractions include 50 dams, solar points and trails with a total length of eight kilometers, 1.2 kilometers of internal roads, a 1 megawatt solar power plant, and a car park accommodating 3,000 visitors.

On Saturday evening, Modi posted pictures of the memorial before the inauguration on his social networking sites.

He is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

On the first day, Modi attended the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad. The 300-meter “Atal Bridge” was also opened for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati River.

