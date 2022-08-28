Pope in L’Aquila: Faith enlightens pain and spurs efforts to rebuild





Pope Francis travels to the central Italian city of L’Aquila, 13 years after the devastating earthquake that killed 309 people, and encourages residents to continue rebuilding their lives with faith in God.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis traveled 100 kilometers northeast of Rome by helicopter on Sunday morning to the central Italian city of L’Aquila.

He began his pastoral visit by meeting with the civil authorities and the families of the victims of the 2009 earthquake that struck at midnight on April 6, 2009.

About 66,000 people were displaced, and 309 people were killed in the aftermath of the earthquake and subsequent tremors.

On Sunday, Pope Francis followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who paid a visit less than a month after the earthquake, on April 28, 2009. The Pope also visited the ruins of St. Maximus Cathedral, which was partially destroyed by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake.

Pope Francis visits L’Aquila Cathedral

Faith and dignity in the midst of pain

Speaking to the residents of L’Aquila, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the families of those who died and to the entire community that was badly affected by this event.

He praised the “great dignity” and testimony of faith the city had shown after that tragic night.

“Even through the pain and bewilderment that belong to our pilgrim faith, you have determined your view of the crucified and risen Christ, who by his love saved pain and death from absurdity.”

The Pope added that Jesus had entrusted the people of L’Aquila to “the arms of the Father, who does not allow a single tear to fall in vain, not even a single tear!”

“Death cannot destroy love”

Speaking to the families of the 309 victims, Pope Francis said their loved ones rest in the merciful heart of God.

“Our partnership with them is more alive than ever,” he said. “Death cannot destroy love.”

The Pope also praised the way the city’s Catholics built the Chapel of Remembrance.

He said: “Memory is the power of the people, and when this memory is lit by faith, people are not able to remain captives to the past, but walk in the present in the face of the future, always remaining connected to the roots of faith and appreciating the good and bad treasures of past experiences.”

Pope Francis greets the people of L’Aquila

Spiritual and physical rebuilding

Pope Francis has indicated that many buildings in L’Aquila still have to be reconstructed. But he reminded residents that physical reconstruction must be accompanied by “spiritual, social and cultural reconstruction”.

“Personal and collective rebirth is the gift of grace, and it grows from the efforts of each individual and each person together. It is necessary to foster mutual cooperation – carried out in synergy – between institutions and associations: hard consensus, far-sighted effort.”

Care of houses of worship

Pope Francis concluded his address to the residents of L’Aquila with a message of hope and blessing.

He also reminded them that churches require special attention in rebuilding efforts.

“They are the heritage of the community, not only in the historical or cultural sense, but also in the aspect of your identity,” he said. “These stones are filled with people’s faith and values, and churches also provide impetus to the life and hope of the community.”

