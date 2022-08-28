Prime Minister Modi unveils Smritivan memorial in Gujarat to commemorate the 2001 Kutch earthquake victims





On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial and museum built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in Gujarat. The memorial celebrates the resilience shown by the people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in Kutch district, Gujarat state.

While describing it as a tribute to the “lost souls and remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch,” Prime Minister Modi reviewed the memorial and museum and spoke to people at the site. He was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patil.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the people on the streets upon his arrival in Bhuj. While going on a promotional tour, he was seen greeting people who waved the Prime Minister’s tricolor hands in their hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the people of Bhuj, Gujarat

The “Smritivan” memorial built in memory of those who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake will open

Created in memory of the people who lost their lives in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Smriti Van Memorial is located outside the city of Anjar in Gujarat and spans approximately 470 outlets and was erected under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The memorial bears the names of the people who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has the state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum which showcases the country’s topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake.

Speaking of one of the worst earthquakes the country has faced, the 2001 Gujarat earthquake occurred on January 26 when India was busy with the 52nd Republic Day celebrations. The earthquake with its epicenter in Kutch measured 7.7 on the earthquake magnitude scale. More than 13,000 people were killed in the natural disaster, while thousands were forced to flee and Lach was injured.

Photo: ANI

