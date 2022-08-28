Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Smriti Van Smarak in Buj





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated ‘Smriti Van Smarak’ in Bhuj, Gujarat on the second day of his visit to the state. The memorial was built on an area of ​​about 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of about 13,000 people during the tragic 2001 Gujarat earthquake with its epicenter in Bhuj. The memorial bears the names of the people who lost their lives during the natural catastrophe. The inauguration was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patil.

Before the opening of the memorial, Prime Minister Modi set up a road show in the city where hundreds of people took to the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister greeted the crowd and waved his hand.

According to the official press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is separated into seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Reconstruct, Rethink, Restore and Renew.

The first block is based on the theme of rebirth, which depicts the evolution of the Earth and the ability of the Earth to conquer it each time.

The second part presents the topography of Gujarat and the various natural disasters to which the state is vulnerable.

The third block traces one back to the period immediately following the 2001 earthquake. The galleries in this building deal with the massive relief efforts of individuals as well as organizations.

Part IV presents reconstruction initiatives in Gujarat and success stories after the 2001 earthquake.

The fifth block urges the visitor to think and learn about different types of disasters and prepare for the future for any type of disaster at any time. The sixth block helps us relive the earthquake experience with the help of a simulator. The experience is designed in a 5D simulator and aims to give the visitor the ground reality of an event on this scale. The seventh mass provides people with a space to remember where they can honor lost souls.

