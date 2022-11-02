Super violent earthquakes are more common than previously thought – Eurasia Review





Super strong earthquakes, once considered rare, are becoming more common than previously thought, according to a study led by UCLA geophysicists and published in Nature Geoscience.

Scientists have analyzed all earthquakes of magnitude 6.7 or greater around the world since 2000 — there have been 87 in total — and identified 12 supershears, or about 14%. (Four of those earthquakes have not been previously reported.)

This percentage is more than double what scientists expected; To date, less than 6% of slope earthquakes have been identified as super seismic.

Slip-slip earthquakes occur when the edges of two tectonic plates rub against each other. Super earthquakes are a subtype of that group that occurs when subsurface faults erupt faster than shear waves – seismic waves that shake the Earth back and forth – can move through rock. The impact affects the energy that is then violently released; The effect can be compared to a sonic boom.

As a result, super earthquakes tend to produce more vibrations, and are possibly more destructive than other earthquakes of the same magnitude.

“When an airplane flies faster than sound can travel through the air, a cone of pent-up sound waves forms in front of the plane and when you catch up with it, we hear it all at once,” said Lingsen Meng, Leon and Joanne VC of UCLA Knobov, professor of physics and geophysics, and corresponding author of the paper. “Ultrasonic earthquakes are likely to be more destructive than other types of earthquakes because they are more efficient at generating seismic waves, with more vibrations, which can cause more damage.”

The research also found that super earthquakes occur as commonly under the oceans as they do on land, and that they are more likely to occur along slip faults, such as the San Andreas Fault in California.

The results suggest that disaster planning efforts should take into account whether nearby faults are capable of causing ultra-high earthquakes and, if so, take measures to prepare for a higher level of vibration and potential damage than non-super earthquakes can cause.

The reason why there are relatively few super earthquakes, Meng said, is because researchers mainly study earthquakes on Earth.

The paper’s co-authors are Han Bao and Liu Xu of UCLA, and Jean-Paul Amberau, senior researcher at the University of the Côte d’Azur in Nice, France.

The scientists used a method called backproject to determine the direction in which the seismic waves arrived to infer how fast the earthquake was moving along the fault. This technique applies an algorithm to analyze the short time delay between seismic waves as they are detected by an array of sensors. This method is similar to how a person can be located by tracking the signals their smartphone sends to cell towers.

The data revealed that super earthquakes tend to occur on mature slip faults, where the edges of the two continental plates rub laterally against each other. In a mature fault, this action takes place long enough to create an area of ​​damaged rock that acts like a dam around the fault, slowing or preventing the spread of seismic waves and focusing their energy.

The findings could help scientists better understand what it takes for a fault to produce the kinds of ruptures that lead to super earthquakes, Ambero said.

In the past century, at least one major earthquake has occurred in California: In 1979, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Southern California’s Imperial Valley injured people as far away as Mexico and caused extensive damage to irrigation systems. And although it preceded scientific observation, the 1906 earthquake that caused massive damage in San Francisco also fell into the supershear category.

Not all ultrasonic earthquakes are catastrophic. The shape of the fault, the surrounding rocks, and other factors can affect the propagation of seismic waves and limit the accumulation of energy. Faults that bend tend to slow, deflect, or absorb seismic waves, while straight faults allow them to flow freely.

In an earlier study, Meng’s research group identified the catastrophic 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in 2018 as a supernatural event. The earthquake and tsunami that followed killed at least 4,000 people. Despite the bend in the Indonesian earthquake fault, the horrific damage occurred because the fault moved faster than any fault previously recorded and it is likely that energy from previous earthquakes was stored in the rock, waiting for the moment to erupt, Meng said.

Fortunately, Meng said, super-quakes in the ocean are less likely than earthquakes that cause the sea floor to move vertically to produce tsunamis.

On the other hand, the San Andreas fault is mostly straight and can experience a more explosive rupture than the Sulawesi earthquake.

