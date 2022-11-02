Post Courier relief supplies arrive in drought- and earthquake-affected areas





by Jerry Seif

Drought-affected communities in the Wafi-Golpu project area in Mumeng, Bulolo District, were the first to receive disaster relief supplies from the office of Bululo Member Sam Basil Jnr.

District CEO Joe Barrow, Mumeng CEO, Interim Principal Konira Housing and representatives from the member office delivered food supplies to Hungambu and Yanta communities respectively at Zindaga Primary School on Saturday last week in Wafi.

Mr Barrow said the drought not only affected the Bululu district but the rest of Morop County and the country, and he was happy to be standing by their representative quickly to provide food supplies to the affected communities.

“I have worked in Mumeng for 6 years as LLG Director and three years as CEO of Bulolo District and am not new to responding to disaster alerts especially in Mumeng but it is very challenging on government accounts,” he said.

He said disaster reports have been issued by Mumeng LLG for immediate action and the district along with Mr. Basil has successfully delivered relief supplies to the first affected communities in Bulolo.

“Government accounts are close to closing as the end of the year approaches, but by the MP’s discretion, we have been able to provide food supplies and will continue in other affected areas,” Barrow said.

Ms Hauseng said the food supplies were linked to the list of reports received from affected communities by LLG officers and the food supplies were sorted according to households and individual households.

She thanked the District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for their timely response and added the government to the people and therefore it is their priority to consider their needs and address their issues.

Zindaga teacher, Puyo Isaacs, on behalf of the two groups of Wafi landowners, thanked the area for the donation as it was their greatest need at this time of disaster.

More than 300 bags of root rice, biscuit cookies and 10kg packages of noodles were donated to the people of Hungambu and Yanta.

Governor Luther Wenge also said the Morobi County Disaster Request had been submitted to Finance Minister Rainbow Paita and presented to Prime Minister James Marab for action.

Meanwhile, Wain Erap LLG President Konom Ameki also said that the LLG has been affected by the recent earthquake and then drought and wants the province’s disaster and emergency response to be effective in its role.

“I have lost five people in the district to disaster issues due to poor disaster response and I want the government to put a lot of effort into disaster response in the province,” Amiki said.

However, Mr Wenge said he had conducted aerial surveys and visited the affected sites and the county budget once released at the end of November would meet the needs of the affected communities.

“500,000 kwacha from the county budget will be allocated to earthquake and drought-affected areas for relief supplies,” he said.

