California program provides money for earthquake protection

There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The “Brace and Bolt” program gives eligible homeowners to pay for what’s known as “seismic retrofitting.” The idea is to reduce the possibility of damage during an earthquake.

Like most California homeowners, Olivia Winter is concerned about earthquakes and damage to her Watsonville home.

“I think earthquakes are a real possibility, especially large earthquakes that can be catastrophic,” Winter said.

This is exactly why Winter is applying for funding from the California Seismological Authority’s Brace and Bolt Program.

“It feels like a no-brainer. It’s just a cheap way to make your home more stable,” Winter said.

The program saves up to $3,000 for homeowners to retrofit a crawl space to older homes.

“We define the oldest as pre-1980,” said Janelle Maffei of the California Seismological Service. “I tell people that if you have a house that is pre-1980, you might have this vulnerability. If your home is pre-1940, you have that vulnerability.”

The program pays for the foundation to be attached to the house frame and places plywood around the crawl space.

“When we do this retrofit, we greatly reduce the possibility that (the house) will be finished with its foundation,” Maffei said. “(It) increases the likelihood that you’ll be able to take cover after an earthquake.”

The Brace and Bolt program received $80 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and retrofitted 17,000 homes with plans to do another 17,000.

“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage reduced to cosmetic damage that we hope isn’t earthquake resistant in any way, but definitely increases the likelihood of staying in that home after an earthquake,” Maffei said.

Winter says the approval process includes a few steps. I applied, got approved, went through a contractor search and got some bids. Winter had to pay the money first, but says Brace and Bolt paid it off.

“Once the inspection was completed and the work was complete, we submitted that information back to the Brace and Bolt earthquake program and they compensated us within two months.”

In order to qualify, you must own your own home. Qualification also depends on your home’s location, when it was built, and whether your home has a raised foundation or crawl space under the home. You can learn more about qualification at the following website: zzalabracebolt.com.

