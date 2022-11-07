🌱 Earthquake Training + Food Truck Wine Rally + Online DMV Services





Instead it is cloudy and breezy. High: 73 Low: 53.

On Saturday, Las Vegas hosted an earthquake training exercise. Special training in connection with the Community Emergency Response Team was held in Southern Nevada. The 18-hour exercise included training in first aid, search and rescue and damage assessment. (News3LV) The Las Vegas Food Truck Wine Walk will take place in Tivoli Village on Saturday, November 12th. The popular event will include 15 wine tasting stations with food pairings. The event will be from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM Click for ticket information. (Las Vegas Weekly) The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles encourages Las Vegas residents to conduct business online during the holiday season. Department locations will have long wait times due to ongoing staff shortages, non-essential office visits and holiday closures. Residents should start their DMV visits online and go to a physical location only if necessary. Click for a list of DMV holiday closures. (News3LV)

Experience the magic up close at the Las Vegas Magic Show Theater (2:00 p.m.) Ants in Pants Writing Workshop at West Charleston Library (5:30 p.m.)

Looking for a new place to call home? Consider this list of the newest Las Vegas area real estate to hit the market. Click to view the full list of properties including prices, photos and property dimensions. (Las Vegas Patch) The US National Weather Service has shared a graph detailing rainfall forecasts for the Las Vegas area through the beginning of this week. Click to view the drawing. (US National Weather Service Las Vegas Nevada via Facebook) The city of Las Vegas is actively recruiting to fill several vacancies. Click to view the full list. (City of Las Vegas)

