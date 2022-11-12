‘We are all going to die!’





It is a harbinger of death in the depths of the sea.

Locals were stunned after a 15-foot rower fish – rumored to be a sign of impending earthquakes – washed ashore on a beach in Chile. Jam Press reports that a video showing a purported ocean ominous omen is currently causing waves across the internet as viewers are concerned about the possibility of a seismic event.

The huge paddlefish – the world’s largest bony fish, capable of growing at 56 feet long – washed up on the coast of Talcan Island in Chile’s Desertes Islands. The footage captured the tremors-predicting depth-of-the-earth resident, which has silver scales, fiery orange head tassels and a dorsal fin crossing its body from head to tail.

This sighting was particularly rare given that the species generally lives at depths between 656 and 3,200 feet below the surface of the ocean. In fact, many people believe that sea paddle threads are signs of an impending earthquake.

Viewers of the video on social media expressed their shock to see the creature that is said to be ominous.

One tweeter said, “The earthquake is coming,” while another shouted, “We will all die!”

“You do not have to believe me, but in Chile this fish is considered a sign of a bad omen,” he offered another viewer their own opinion about its possible effect.

This earthquake myth is based on Japanese myths, which state that a skinny plankton eater will deliberately rise to the surface and climb ashore when it thinks trouble is looming.

Those fears escalated during the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, as dozens of sea monsters washed ashore in the two years prior to the disaster, Jam Press reports.

However, experts have since sought to dispel the myth.

The fish features silver scales, a fiery orange head tassel, and a dorsal fin that crosses its body from head to tail. Jam Press This latest specimen washed up on a beach in Chile. Jam Press Video

“The association with reports of seismic activity goes back many years, but there is no scientific evidence of a link, so I don’t think people need to worry,” explained Hiroyuki Motomura, professor of ichthyology at Kagoshima University. “I think these fish tend to come up to the surface when they are in poor physical condition, and rise on currents, which is why they are often dead when found.”

However, the myth persists with the latest example emerging last month after Mexican fishermen landed one of the creatures, sparking fears of a jolt around the bend.

