Delhi earthquake: The earthquake that hit Delhi NCR for the second time in a week, felt strong tremors; Nepal being the center

New Delhi, Jagran Digital Office. Earthquake in Delhi NCR Within a week, a strong earthquake occurred again in Delhi NCR. People felt strong tremors around 8 pm on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth.

The epicenter of the quake, with a magnitude of 5.4, was 3 km 10 km within the Nepalese town of Silanga, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The affected areas are Nepal, China and India. So far, there is no information on any damage. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week. Earlier on Tuesday, six people died in the quake.

There was an earthquake in the early hours of Tuesday

Strong tremors from the earthquake were felt in India, China and Nepal at 1.57 pm on Tuesday. Its severity has been measured to 6.3 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was felt in many cities of Delhi, Ub, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir in India. Nepal was the epicenter of the earthquake. 6 people died after a house collapsed in Doti here. People left their homes after the earthquake in Delhi – NCR. who did not return for a long time.

When did the earthquake happen in Nepal?

The earthquakes were felt in Nepal within an hour and a half. The earthquake was recorded at 3:15 pm after 1.57 pm late at night. Its intensity was 3.6. According to the National Center for Seismology, there was an earthquake in Nepal at 9 pm on November 8. The severity was 4.9. On November 8, around 12 noon, an earthquake also struck Mizoram. Here the intensity was 4.4.

948 earthquake occurred in India in 9 months, 240 times more than 4 intensity

Earthquakes have been felt in India 948 times in the past nine months from January to September. Is this a warning of great danger? When earthquakes are less than 4 degrees, they are not usually felt. In the past nine months, 240 such seismic tremors have been felt in India, the magnitude of which exceeded 4 degrees. The intensity of the earthquake that struck Nepal last night was more than 4. Earlier in 2015, more than 10,000 people were killed in the devastating earthquake in Nepal. Click for more details

