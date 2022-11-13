Twitter users on the second earthquakes in Delhi in a week





Delhi reported strong tremors around 8pm today.

New Delhi:

Strong earthquakes were felt in Delhi and neighboring areas this evening, the second earthquake of its kind in the region. The tremors lasted for about 5 seconds and drove many people out of their homes and offices.

But there were others who ran to Twitter to confirm if the earthquake was felt by others in the area as well. Some Twitter users put their creativity to good use and share jokes and memes.

Here are some of the funniest memes about the Delhi earthquake:

People are running towards Twitter to confirm whether it’s an earthquake or not… #earthquake #delhincrpic.twitter.com/SA2r2T8eve

– Shrey Arya (@shreyArya4) November 12, 2022

Delhi: I will not die of pollution if I stay at home

Earthquake: pic.twitter.com/XqEw0mgExx

– sagarcasm November 12, 2022

* I am the one who literally did not recover from the previous earthquake in Delhi. # earthquake pic.twitter.com/bba1yFR4LZ

– Akash Pandey 🇮🇳 (pennedbyhim) November 12, 2022

Second earthquake in Delhi and everyone is coming on Twitter to check 😂 pic.twitter.com/7x3QqG5DP5

– RaunaqBali November 12, 2022

# Delhi_people # earthquake now 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ia1tKZvvVF

– Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022

Delhi earthquake. # Delhi pic.twitter.com/LljhMtZxqI

– ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) November 12, 2022

Every time I hear an earthquake I go to Twitter I’m like pic.twitter.com/swIwsNDymf

– Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) November 12, 2022

Post #Delhi NCR earthquake like 🙊🙉🙈👇 pic.twitter.com/8ZvDGn1tuQ

– Drake (@drakeslayer100) November 12, 2022

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2am after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Nepal. That quake was about 10 kilometers deep, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six people were killed and eight injured in Nepal.

