FIFA World Cup™ players to #BringTheMoves and encourage kids to exercise





Players who are challenged by fans to make moves when they score in Qatar

Joint campaign launched with FIFA, WHO, Qatar MoPH and SC

World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassadors Alisson Becker from Brazil and Didier Drogba are supporting the campaign FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Qatar and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) have launched the #BringTheMoves challenge, encouraging players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ to learn about the celebration challenges that introduced to them on social media by fans around the world and encouraging young people to #BeActive. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We know the negative impact a lack of exercise can have on children’s health, and football can use the important platform of this FIFA World Cup to spread that message in this exciting and engaging way. “This challenge not only unites children with their heroes, but uses the most digital football World Cup to send the message that we all need to be active and raises awareness among parents that children need 60 minutes of physical exercise a day. At present, this is not the case for 80% of adolescents worldwide.” In the run-up to and during FIFA World Cup 2022™, kids around the world are challenging players from participating teams to celebrate goals with fresh new moves simply by posting videos on their social media pages using the hashtag #BringTheMoves. One former player who celebrated hundreds of goals in an illustrious career is the former Côte d’Ivoire striker Didier Drogbawho is now a WHO Goodwill Ambassador. “Being active has many benefits for everyone, especially children as they grow and develop physically, mentally and socially,” said Drogba. “Being active is good for your body and your mind – mental and physical health.” Gatekeeper Alisson Becker, who is also a WHO Goodwill Ambassador and is coming to Qatar with Brazil, knows how important it is to be in top shape. He wants to use the focus on the FIFA World Cup™ to encourage young people to #BringTheMoves and get more active. “I support the Bring the Moves challenge because I really believe that children need to be active,” said the Liverpool goalkeeper. “They need to be active for the benefit of their future as they grow up. I [can] see that we, football players, can be their inspiration. So if we can have fun with them and get them to move their bodies a little bit, we’ll be happy.” The campaign also encourages children to download GenMove, a digital app that uses artificial intelligence to encourage children to be physically active on a daily basis during the FIFA World Cup. The first season of GenMove will be launched on November 19 by Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health for Qatar and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, at the Walk the Talk – Health for All challenge in Qatar. “Football, music and fun are the perfect ingredients to get people moving for health,” said Dr Tedros. “WHO’s partnership with FIFA and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health on the Bring The Moves challenge is about connecting World Cup stars with young people around the world, to motivate people everywhere to be more physically active for better health.” #BringTheMoves is part of a collaboration between FIFA, WHO and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health designed to harness the power of football to protect and promote health for all. This in turn will create a blueprint for the protection and promotion of health in mass gatherings which can then be shared with the IOC and other sports organisations.

