San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to the third largest earthquake in Texas history | San Antonio News | San Antonio





Click to enlarge

Screenshot/USGS earthquake map

Wednesday’s 5.3-magnitude earthquake originated in western Texas near the Reeves and Culverson county line, according to the USGS.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake sent residents of San Antonio shivering Wednesday afternoon, as many took to social media to ask others if they could feel the ground moving.

The quake originated in western Texas near the line between Reeves and Culverson counties at 3:32 p.m., according to USGS data. It was the third-strongest earthquake in Texas history and the largest seismic event in the Lone Star State since 1995, according to Midland Newswest 9.

Almost immediately afterward, Alamo City Twitter users reported that they felt the ground shake in the downtown area.

Was that an earthquake in San Antonio? I thought I was shaking and then I saw my TV shaking.

— N. Monike (@nikolemonike) November 16, 2022

Just felt my building shake. earthquake in san antonio Anyone else feel that?

— Eloy Tijerina (@soy_eloy) November 16, 2022

Everyone else in San Antonio feels the earthquake, Texas is very cold and earthquake

– | Caityxox (@caityxoxx) November 16, 2022 Students at San Antonio College evacuated the Moody Learning Center after the earthquake. Classes at SAC were canceled on Wednesday afternoons as a precaution, according to KSAT.

Although rare, earthquakes have recently become more common in Texas, with the number of quakes doubling between 2020 and 2021, according to a Texas Tribune report.

According to the Tribune report, much — including the quake on Wednesday afternoon — originated in the oil-producing Permian Basin, leading some experts to believe that increased fracking could lead to increased seismic activity.

