A 4.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Oregon Friday morning





The quake occurred at about 7:45 a.m. approximately 120 miles west of Koos Bay. No tsunami risk has been reported.

Coos Bay, Oregon — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday off the coast of Oregon, according to data from the USGS.

The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Koos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no danger of a tsunami from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or warnings were issued.

A volume of 4.5 is strong enough to cause a noticeable vibration if it occurs on the ground—in fact, 4.5 is the minimum volume to trigger a warning notification on some cell phones and apps through the ShakeAlert system, although there is a higher threshold of 5.0 to trigger a broader wireless emergency alert.

However, notifications are only triggered for people who are physically close enough to the epicenter to be affected by the shaking. In the case of Friday’s earthquake, there were no notifications because it was too far from the coast for anyone to feel it; The USGS page said no one reported feeling that way.

ShakeAlert launched in Oregon and Washington last year after previously launching in California. It was created by the USGS and is intended to provide a general warning in the affected area in advance of an earthquake, particularly the expected “big hit” in the Pacific Northwest.

Seismic events produce two types of energy, P (primary) waves and S (secondary) waves. According to the ShakeAlert website, it is the S waves that cause the most intense shaking and damage, but the P waves move faster and arrive first, creating a narrow window of time for early warning.

ShakeAlert uses a network of sensors to detect P waves and calculate the location of the earthquake and the strength of the incoming S waves. If an earthquake is strong enough, an alert is automatically issued to the affected areas, providing critical seconds of advance warning.

