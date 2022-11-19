Are Utah ready for a big event?





Salt Lake City (ABC4) — Early in the morning of November 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 since the beginning of the month.

“We have to remember that we are in earthquake country,” said Katherine Weeden, a seismologist at the University of Utah.

This means that Utah regularly experiences hundreds of small earthquakes each year. Earthquakes that are moderate or potentially damaging (magnitude 5.5 to 6.5) occur on average every 10 to 50 years. Earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 to 7.5 are the largest earthquakes predicted in Utah and occur approximately every 150 years, according to the Utah Geological Survey (UGS).

Which begs the question, when will the next big earthquake be? While researchers cannot predict when an earthquake will occur, there is evidence that can help researchers pinpoint potential future destruction.

“There is a 50% chance that a large, devastating earthquake will occur in Salt Lake City in our lifetime,” Weeden said.

The Salt Lake Valley is home to some of the oldest structures in the state, and no building or home built before the 1970s was required to have reinforced structures to protect against earthquakes, which can lead to catastrophic consequences if not ready.

For this very reason, Salt Lake City set it upon itself to help prevent a major disaster. Fix the Bricks provides “a unique opportunity for homeowners to implement seismic retrofits for their unreinforced masonry homes (URMs).”

The program has only been around since April, but in that short time, there has been huge interest and a long waiting list. The reason for the long waiting list, says Tyler Durfee, policy and program director for Salt Lake City’s Department of Housing Stabilization, is that no applicant will be rejected unless they don’t fit the program.

“The biggest challenge is the amount of need in Salt Lake City. We have a lot of applications. We’ve already received close to 4,000 applications, and in the next six months, we plan to go through the list of applications again and see if they’re still interested.” But we don’t have enough funding. To all 4,000 people who have applied and so we are constantly applying for more funding [from FEMA]. ”

The program is 75% FEMA funded and 25% home or landlord funded for retrofitting. The price for a retrofit varies, but it ranges from $16,000-$30,000, with a homeowner’s match costing between $6,000-$12,000.

For those in low-to-middle-income households, Salt Lake City has designated additional funding specifically from Salt Lake City, not FEMA, of approximately $84,000 to help with the homeowner match.

This program is for Salt Lake City residents, but the state is also in the process of researching a potential statewide program.

“It is absolutely our goal to help homeowners or landlords as much as we can so that they can feel safe and secure that in the event of an earthquake, that they have time to get their families and loved ones … so that they can grab the Fix the Bricks program,” said Barb Tobin, grants officer for the Fix the Bricks program.

Outside of fixing up your home, Whidden advises that you be prepared. “Get a bag for 72 hours, but a week is better, with food, water, and medicine. You have an earthquake plan. If you’re home or your kids are at school, what do you do? Better think before that happens.”

