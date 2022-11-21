The death toll from the Indonesia earthquake has risen to 162, with hundreds injured Earthquake news





A powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 162 people and injuring hundreds more – as rescuers search for survivors trapped under rubble amid a series of aftershocks.

The epicenter of the quake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale, was near the town of Cianjur in West Java, 75 km southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to more than 2.5 million people.

Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java, said many of the dead were public school students who had finished their lessons that day and were taking additional lessons in several Islamic schools when it collapsed.

The death toll is expected to rise, but no estimates were immediately available. The people of Cianjur mostly live in townships of one- and two-storey buildings and in smaller houses in the surrounding countryside.

Kamel said that more than 13,000 people whose homes were badly damaged were taken to evacuation centres.

Kamel said on Instagram that 326 others were injured.

Adam, a spokesman for the local administration in the West Java town of Cianjur, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed the death toll to AFP.

Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, still put the death toll at 62 and rescuers were searching for 25 believed to be trapped under the rubble, and its spokesman said the search would continue through the night.

Due to miscalculation, officials displayed a huge fluctuation in the death toll after the Indonesian stadium disaster last month.

“Many buildings collapsed and were destroyed,” Radwan told reporters. “There are populations trapped in isolated places … so we assume that the number of injured and deaths will increase over time.”

Hundreds of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

Herman Suhrmann, a government official from Cianjur, said the town’s Sayang Hospital had no electricity anymore after the quake, leaving doctors unable to operate on the victims.

Footage from Metro TV showed buildings in Cianjur almost completely reduced to rubble as anxious residents gathered outside.

Dozens of buildings were damaged during the shallow quake [Firman Taqur/AP Photo]

jerking

The earthquake was felt strongly in the Greater Jakarta area. The capital’s tall buildings swayed and some were evacuated.

“I felt that the earthquake was very strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Premadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Mochlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake struck, said he felt a “strong tremor” and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

“I was very shocked. I was worried there might be another earthquake,” Mochlis told Metro TV, adding that people ran out of their homes, some fainting and vomiting due to the strong tremors.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the weather and geophysics agency BMKG, advised people to stay outdoors in case of aftershocks.

BMKG said 25 aftershocks were recorded in the two hours following the quake, adding that there is a risk of landslides, especially in the event of heavy rain.

“We are calling on people to stay outside buildings for the time being as there may be potential aftershocks,” Karnawati told reporters.

Volcanic arc

Earthquakes occur frequently throughout the sprawling archipelago, but it is not uncommon to feel them in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February 2022, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in the province of West Sumatra.

In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

