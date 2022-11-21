More than 160 killed in the Indonesia earthquake, and the search for survivors continues





Medical workers treat victims outside the district hospital after the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java Province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022, in this photo by Antara Photo. Antara Photo/Rezan Al Farsi via Reuters This content was published on November 21, 2022-17:34 November 21, 2022-17:34

Written by Johan Purnomo and Aging Dinar Olviana

CIAANUR, Indonesia (Reuters) – A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, as rescuers searched for survivors trapped under rubble amid a series of aftershocks.

The epicenter of the quake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale, was near the town of Cianjur in West Java, 75 km southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to more than 2.5 million people.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Instagram that 162 people had been killed and 326 wounded.

Indonesia’s Disaster Reduction Agency (BNPB) still put the death toll at 62 and rescuers were searching for 25 believed to be trapped under the rubble and its spokesperson said the search would continue through the night.

Radwan told reporters that since many buildings collapsed, the death toll could rise.

“There are residents trapped in isolated places… so we assume that the number of injured and deaths will increase with the passage of time,” he added.

Indonesia lies on both sides of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active area where different plates meet on the Earth’s crust and cause a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

The office said more than 2,200 homes had been damaged and more than 5,300 people had been displaced. Radwan put this figure at 13,000 and said they would be deployed to various evacuation centers across Cianjur.

Graphic: MAP earthquake hits Indonesia https://graphics.reuters.com/INDONESIA-QUAKE/znpnbexqepl/graphic.jpg

The authorities said that the electricity was cut off, which disrupted communications, while landslides impeded evacuations in some areas.

Hundreds of victims were being treated in the hospital’s parking garage, some under an emergency tent. Elsewhere in Cianjur, residents huddled together on mats in open fields or in tents while buildings around them were reduced to rubble.

Ambulances were still arriving at the hospital late at night, bringing more people to the hospital.

Officials are still working to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Weather and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Fanny, who was being treated at Cianjur Main Hospital, told Metro TV that the walls of her house collapsed during an aftershock.

She said, “The walls and the wardrobe have fallen…and flattened everything, and I don’t even know where Mom and Dad are.”

Radwan said 88 aftershocks were recorded while the meteorological agency BMKG warned of more landslides in case of heavy rains.

Coco, 48, was looking for one of her seven children.

“The kids were downstairs and I was doing laundry upstairs,” she said. “Everything is crumbling beneath me… One of my kids is still missing.”

Reuters witnesses said some people in Jakarta left their offices in the central business district, while others reported buildings shaking and furniture moving.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the island of Sumatra in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coast, more than half of them in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Yohan Purnomo, Aging Dinar Olviana and Tommy Ardaensyah in Cianjur, Ananda Theresia, Gayatri Suroyo and Francesca Nanjoy in Jakarta; Writing by Ed Davies and Kate Lamb; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Kim Coghill, Toby Chopra, Nick McVicious and Thomas)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/up-to-twenty-killed-in-5.6-magnitude-earthquake-in-indonesia—local-official/48073386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos