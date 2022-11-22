The search for survivors continues overnight after the deadly earthquake hits Java





Rescue workers in Indonesia said the search would continue through the night for survivors of Monday’s devastating earthquake, which is known to have killed more than 160 people and injured hundreds more.

The quake, followed by several aftershocks, shook the country’s main island of Java, damaging buildings and sending people searching for safety.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Instagram that 162 people were killed and 326 injured. Local media also reported that the quake displaced more than 13,000 people.

Indonesia’s Disaster Reduction Agency (BNPB) said more than 2,200 homes were damaged and more than 5,300 people displaced.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.6-magnitude quake was centered in Cianjur district in West Java province, at a depth of 10 km. The weather and geophysics agency BMKG said there was no possibility of a tsunami.

The city of Cianjur is located about 75 kilometers south of Jakarta. The earthquake was strongly felt in the capital and the surrounding area by residents.

Hundreds of victims were being treated in the hospital’s parking garage, some under an emergency tent. Ambulances were still arriving at the hospital late at night, bringing more people to the hospital.

Earlier, Herman Suhrmann, Head of Cianjur City Administration, West Java, told Metro TV news channel earlier that at least 300 people are receiving treatment in a single hospital in the city alone. “Most of them suffered broken bones after they got trapped in the rubble of the buildings,” he said.

He added that the relatives of the victims had gathered at Sayang Hospital, warning that the villagers might still be trapped under the rubble. Many families in the villages had not yet been evacuated.

Thousands of homes were damaged

The authorities had earlier reported the rescue of a woman and her child trapped in a landslide in Cianjur.

“Dozens have been killed. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of homes have been damaged,” a spokesman for the administration of Cianjur town in West Java told AFP.

BNPB President Suharyanto said the damaged buildings include an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

Footage from Metro TV showed some buildings in Cianjur almost completely reduced to rubble as anxious residents gathered outside.

Buildings sway in Jakarta

In Jakarta to the north, tall buildings swayed and some were evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage in the capital, but people fled buildings. Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described the panic of staff as they rushed to the emergency exits.

“I was working when the ground shook. I clearly felt the earthquake,” she said.

“I felt that the earthquake was very strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Premadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Earthquakes occur frequently throughout the sprawling archipelago, but it is not uncommon to feel them in Jakarta.

The country is vulnerable due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates meet.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

In 2018, the island of Lombok and the neighboring island of Sumbawa were hit by a violent earthquake that killed more than 550 people.

