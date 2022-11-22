An earthquake hits Indonesia’s Java, killing at least 162 people





An earthquake rocked Indonesia’s main island of Java Monday afternoon, local officials said, killing at least 162 people.

Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said about 700 people were injured.

“Many people were injured because buildings collapsed,” he added.

Local media, quoting West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, put the death toll at 162 Monday night.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said in a statement that more than 5,300 people have been displaced. It added that at least 25 people were still trapped under collapsed buildings.

The USGS said the 5.6-magnitude quake struck West Java at 1:21 p.m. local time (1:21 a.m. ET). It was centered in the Cianjur region at a depth of 6.2 miles – about 47 miles southeast of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded at least 25 aftershocks.

People injured during the earthquake in Indonesia are treated in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java on Monday.

“There are residents trapped in isolated places … so we assume that the number of injured and deaths will increase over time,” Kamel told reporters.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said more than 2,200 homes were damaged in Cianjur district, as well as a boarding school, hospital and several government buildings. Hundreds of homes in nearby areas were damaged, she added, adding that several landslides were reported around the epicenter.

The disaster management agency said in an earlier statement that information was still being collected on the extent of the losses and damages. The injured were taken to hospitals and were also seen receiving medical treatment in parking lots, according to preliminary images from the area.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the Greater Jakarta area. The capital’s skyscrapers swayed and some were evacuated.

The Southeast Asian country of more than 270 million people sits on the “Ring of Fire,” a chain of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Ocean basin, and is frequently jolted by earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in the province of West Sumatra. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

This is an urgent story. Please check back for details.

Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/earthquake-indonesias-java-killing-least-46-people-rcna58120 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos