Was a big shake delayed?





It was a nervous November. Earthquakes have hit different parts of the world this month – 18 major earthquakes and many other smaller earthquakes.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Meghalaya was hit by a 3.4-magnitude earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology, the Indian nodal agency that monitors earthquakes, the movement of tectonic plates was felt beneath the Earth’s surface at about 3:46 a.m. 37 kilometers east-northeast of Tora. The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers underground.

18 “major” earthquakes in 24 days

From Nashik in Maharashtra (3.6 on the Richter scale) to Solomon Island Malango (7 on the Richter scale), from Turkey’s Duzce province (6.1 on the Richter scale) to Baja California in Mexico (6.2 on the Richter scale), the earthquake left behind after the earthquake. The world shook. The mega hit, of course, the main island of Java in Indonesia. Although it appeared to be moderate, the 5.6 quake caused massive damage, claiming more than 260 lives, leaving hundreds injured and many missing.

Another earthquake struck on Monday off the coast of Crete in Greece, prompting fears of a tsunami. A similar warning was issued for an area on the Solomon Coast, 300 meters from the epicenter.

It makes one wonder if the frequency of earthquakes has increased.

According to data from the Earthquake Risk Program of the United States Geological Survey, there were 12 “significant” earthquakes in November last year. The survey defines “large” earthquakes as those “that are determined by a combination of magnitude, number of ‘did you feel it’ responses, and PAGER (Global Earthquake Immediate Assessment for Response) alert level.”

Compared to 2021, there are more earthquakes this year. Twelve were registered in November last year. There were 18 “significant” earthquakes in the last 24 days and this does not take into account smaller earthquakes such as the tremor in Meghalaya or the tremor in Pithuragarh in Uttarakhand on November 9.

Uttarakhand was hit after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, killing six people and damaging homes. Nepal’s accident occurred around 1.57 am on November 9 and was the third in five hours.

Every once in a while the tremors became strong and the recent earthquake was felt in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

High number of earthquakes

Yes, there is a high number of earthquakes. But does it come as a big one?

According to a 2017 report in the Guardian, activities such as mining, nuclear explosions and groundwater extraction have seen an increase in the number of human-caused earthquakes. The data said more than 728 deaths over the past 149 years may have been caused by human activities.

Scientists have also claimed that cooling the Earth causes the crust to shrink, which leads to an increase in volcanic unrest that causes earthquakes.

But is there cause for concern?

The temporary increase in seismicity is part of normal variability and is not an indication that a major earthquake is imminent. The US agency said the increase in the number is mostly due to more seismological instruments being available to record earthquakes.

However, experts from time to time raised the alarm about a possible major tremor.

Warnings about the big bad

After the Nepal earthquake in early November, scientists said there was a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region and emphasized the need for better preparation to minimize damage to lives and property.

Ajay Paul, a geophysicist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the Himalayas were created as a result of the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. Because of the constant pressure of the Eurasian plate against the Indian plate, Paul said, the tense energy that has accumulated beneath it releases itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes.

“The occurrence of earthquakes due to the build-up of stressful energy under the Himalayas is a natural and relentless process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to earthquakes, and there is always a strong possibility of a major earthquake. He claimed that the strength of a future earthquake could be seven or more. More on the Richter scale.

Also read: From Nepal to China, the most deadly earthquakes that rocked the world

Experts also warned of an earthquake that hit Delhi, which is located in a severe seismic zone. “On a Richter scale of 6.0, the impact of the earthquake in Delhi would be devastating. Many buildings will be flattened,” warned Professor Chandon Goss.

The other big warning in Tokyo was launched in Japan. Experts say that the last major earthquake struck the city in 1923, and the next occurred about a century later. There is a 70 percent chance that a magnitude 7 earthquake will hit Tokyo before 2050.

According to reports, the most populous city in the world is preparing for a potential disaster. They call it X Day. Such a disaster in Tokyo could kill 9,700 people and injure nearly 1,50,000. There would be a projected peak of 3.39 million evacuees the day after the disaster, with another 5.2 million stranded, while more than 300,000 buildings could be destroyed by the earthquake itself or ensuing fires, journalist Daniel Hirst wrote in The Guardian in 2019. .

There are similar predictions for the United States. Parts of California’s San Andreas fault haven’t erupted in more than 200 years, which means it’s already too late for a super-strong earthquake commonly referred to as “The Big One,” Business Insider reports.

A 2015 forecast by the USGS estimated that there was a 7 percent chance of a magnitude 8 earthquake in California within the next 30 years. The state lies between two major tectonic plates: the Pacific plate, which is moving northwest, and the North American plate, which is sliding to the southeast.

A team of seismologists created the ShakeOut scenario, which says a potential earthquake will travel through California and flatten old buildings, disable roads and cut power, phone and water lines. This will lead to hundreds of fires, which will be difficult to contain and lead to larger fires that will destroy parts of Los Angeles.

Lines carrying water, electricity, and gas to Los Angeles would snap during the quake and not be repaired for several months. Although most modern buildings would survive the shaking, many were rendered structurally unusable. Aftershocks will rock the state in the following days, with continued destruction, according to a report in the Smithsonian Magazine.

The researchers estimated that such a disaster would kill 2,000 people, injure 50,000 people, injure about $200 billion, 50,000 injuries, and 2,000 deaths.

“The scenario is actually somewhat an understatement,” Lucy Jones, a USGS seismologist, told the publication.

It sure looks like a big bad earthquake is in the making. And who knows it could come up any day with input from the agencies

