Indonesians pray outdoors as the death toll from the earthquake climbs to 310





Worshipers in Indonesia held Friday prayers outdoors in the West Java region of Cianjur, fearful of the possibility of another earthquake, as the number of people killed in Monday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake rose to more than 300.

People held outdoor services next to rice paddies and at volleyball courts in Cianjur, where mosques were damaged in the deadly earthquake, about 80 kilometers from the capital, Jakarta.

After the disaster, we are still afraid. Therefore, we had to move here on this volleyball court, not in a mosque. I asked worshipers to stay alert because the disaster might happen again,” a Muslim cleric told the Associated Press.

Men prepare to perform Friday prayers outside a destroyed building in Cianjur, West Java. AP

Indonesia, a Muslim majority country, is prone to earthquakes. About 14,000 police and emergency workers have been stationed in Cianjur, where residents in dozens of villages were affected by the quake and ensuing landslides.

More than 20,000 homes in the region were damaged.

Poor infrastructure has hampered rescue efforts and aid is running low as aid workers struggle to treat more than 1,000 wounded people.

In a revised death toll on Friday noon, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 310 people had been confirmed dead and 24 were still missing.

Emergency workers said a seven-year-old girl was found dead on Friday after a lengthy rescue effort. Ashika Noor Fouzia’s body was recovered from under three layers of concrete in Cianjur town.

Rescuers worked late Thursday to try to save the girl, who was believed to be playing at her grandmother’s house when the quake struck.

Hopes were raised that she would survive after another child was pulled from the rubble.

Six-year-old Azka was pulled from the rubble on Wednesday after she spent two days trapped without food or water.

His mother and grandmother did not survive.

Azka, who goes by one name, is found in the ruined Cianjur region of Cugenang. A local volunteer said the cushion kept him from being crushed by a concrete slab.

Ingot, 45, who lost his home and relatives, walks through the rubble of a building that collapsed in the earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia. AP

Updated: November 25, 2022, 12:41 PM

