WHO calls on the global community to harmonize the response to HIV





On December 1, World AIDS Day 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequities that are holding back progress towards the global goal of ending AIDS by 2030. WHO joins global partners and communities in commemorating World AIDS Day 2022 under the theme “Equalize” – a message that emphasizes the need to ensure that basic HIV services reach those most at risk and in need, particularly children living with HIV, key HIV populations and their partners. “With global solidarity and courageous leadership, we can ensure that everyone gets the care they need,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “World AIDS Day is an opportunity to reaffirm and refocus on our shared commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030”. HIV remains a major public health problem affecting millions of people worldwide. But our response is in danger of falling behind. Of the 38 million people living with HIV, 5.9 million people who know they have HIV are not receiving treatment;

A further 4 million people living with HIV have not yet been diagnosed;

While a total of 76% of adults received antiretroviral treatment that helped them lead normal and healthy lives, only 52% of children living with HIV accessed this treatment globally in 2021;

70% of new HIV infections are among people who are marginalized and often criminalized;

Although transmission has generally declined in Africa, there has been no significant decline among men who have sex with men – a key population group – over the past 10 years. Overlap of smallpox and HIV epidemics Available WHO data shows that among people confirmed to have mpox, a large number—52%—were people living with HIV. Global data reported to WHO suggest that people living with mpox and untreated HIV are at risk of more severe disease than people without HIV. The current response to mpox shows that transmission can move quickly in sexual networks and within marginalized populations. But it can also be prevented with community-led responses and open attitudes to address stigma, and health and well-being can be improved and lives can be saved. Delivery for key HIV populations This World AIDS Day, WHO recommends refocusing on the implementation of the WHO 2022 guidelines to meet HIV and related health needs key populations and children. “People must not be denied HIV-related services, regardless of who they are or where they live, if we are to achieve health for all,” said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programmes. To end AIDS, we must stop new infections among children, end the lack of access to treatment for them, and end structural barriers, stigma and discrimination against key populations in every country as soon as possible.” With only eight years to go before the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a global health threat, WHO is calling for global solidarity and bold leadership from all sectors to ensure we get back on track to end AIDS and thereby end new outbreaks, such as the recent global mpox outbreak.

