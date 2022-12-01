Water destroys boats after a “doozi” from the earthquake under Lake Taupo





An overnight surge of water from an earthquake in Taupo has left a streak of debris and sunken pedal boats in its wake.

The earthquake struck 5.6 km 15 southwest of the lakeside city at a depth of 5 km. The aftershocks, measuring from M2.5 to M3.9, followed the initial shaking at 11.47pm on Wednesday.

A series of waves on the lake—described as small tsunamis—destroyed two of the Taupō Pedal Boats, which “wasn’t a great start” to the summer season.

Wave sets caused by the earthquake pulled pedal boats from the shore and smashed them onto rocks at Wariwaka, near Four Mile Bay, said Jess Ratana, who owns the company with Kiribiti Bowden.

TAUPO PEDAL BOATS

Although towed ashore before the storm, some of the Taup Pedal Boats were washed up on the lake and destroyed.

“It was very strange. I’ve been living on Taupo all my life, and we’ve had a lot of earthquakes before, but not like this,” Ratana said.

“We got a call at 6am that some of our boats were on the rocks and badly damaged.

“I was really surprised because we pulled the boats ashore when that storm happened.

“You could see a 12-meter line of debris on the shore… All of our boats were out on the lake.”

They are still open for business, Ratana said, and their four water bikes and stand-up paddle boards were undamaged, but the two famous pedal boats were written off.

TAUPO PEDAL BOATS

It’s not a great start to the season at all,” said Jess Ratana, co-owner of Taup Pedal Boats.

The insurance will cover the boats, but it will not cover the loss of income, and we will have to import more boats from abroad. By the time they get here, it will be too late for this year, it’s annoying.”

She said she and her partner were woken up by the initial big earthquake and had a restless night as the aftershocks passed.

“It was out of the ordinary, and it was a long night. I was lying there thinking I couldn’t hear anything being smashed in the house and I was so glad I did.”

“Then we had this call, and now we’re on two boats, it’s not a great start to the season at all.”

Margaret Gwatkin / Supplied

Security video was captured of the moment a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Nukuhao, Taupo, just before midnight Wednesday.

Another video posted online showed shallow fissures stretching dozens of meters along the lake’s grassy shore.

The mayor said that the strong quake in Taube was like an “earthquake”.

David Trewavas was rocked awake with the rest of his family, including his 16-year-old daughter who was literally rocked out of bed.

Facebook

A line of debris was left on the shore of Lake Taupo from a wave generated by a nighttime earthquake.

“I haven’t felt one of these since I was a kid,” he said Thursday morning.

It was initially rated at 5.4 but has been bumped up to 5.6.

According to GeoNet, weak earthquakes were still being recorded as of Thursday.

Lights traveled across the neighborhood, Trewavas said, as people checked on each other.

“It was a real rumble and a serious earthquake. There have been some pre-shakes the last few days.”

He said he checked with his infrastructure team who looked at sewage and fresh water but believes there was no damage, but a full assessment will be done on Thursday.

Robert Stephen/Stuff

David Trewafas, the mayor of Taupo City, and his family were shaken awake near midnight.

There has been a watchful eye on Lake Taupo this year with hundreds of small earthquakes recorded under the lake, but Trewavas said residents are aware they live near an active supervolcano.

“We live in heaven, so we put up with it.”

He believed there was no major damage, with things falling off the shelves perhaps the worst of it, but they would be subject to further assessment during the day.

Asian saree shop

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Taupo shortly before midnight Wednesday, startling local residents with a good jolt. This video shows the impact on a local Asian sari-sari shop.

Thousands felt the shaking

“Taupo has been jolted strong after several aftershocks this evening,” GeoNet wrote on Twitter overnight, adding that the moderate quake was felt by thousands of people.

Earthquakes are common in this area [Volcano Alert Level 1].

A map on the GeoNet website showed that there were 5,440 reports of shaking and that the quake was felt as far north as Whangarei and as far south as Christchurch.

GNS Earthquake Service Officer John Restau said the increased number of earthquakes is similar to other periods of the 2008-2009 and 2019 clusters of earthquakes. However, last night’s earthquake was the largest in the current sequence.

GeoNet / Supplied

People felt an earthquake and aftershocks near Taupe.

“The Taupo caldera lies beneath the lake, and this earthquake and its aftershocks are not an indication that the volcano is now waking up or that an eruption is on the way. The Taupo volcano is still active, even though it hasn’t erupted in hundreds of years.”

He said Taupo volcano is currently in activity level 1. The last earthquake of similar magnitude was in September 2019 with a similar aftershock sequence.

People who have been awakened by the shaking shared their experiences on social media, with some from Napier, Palmerston North and other areas reporting feeling the earthquake and aftershocks.

One social media user wrote that the quake was “the biggest [they’ve] she felt” at Topo, adding that there were “a lot of aftershocks”.

Another stated that they heard the rumbling continue for more than an hour after the largest earthquake, and that their two-story home was shaking during the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the accident.

The Volcano Alert Level (VAL) for Taup was raised to 1 in September.

A VAL of 1 means “minor volcanic disturbance” that causes continuous earthquakes and deformation of the ground at Taup volcano, both under the lake and on the land around it.

“There has been an increase in seismicity and deformation (ground movement) on Taupo since May 2022 suggesting volcanic unrest,” volcanologist Stephen Sherborne told Stuff in September.

There have been 17 previous episodes of unrest there over the past 150 years.

Sherborne said: “Many of these were more serious than what we are currently observing on Taupo.

The last Taupo eruption was around AD 232, Sherborne said, and the chance of Taupo erupting is still “very low in any one year.”

“Earthquakes are caused by the movement of magma in the depths of a volcano,” GeoNet writes on its website.

“The surrounding magma and hydrothermal fluids create stress in the rocks around and/or above the magma chamber, causing it to fracture, which we can see as earthquakes.”

