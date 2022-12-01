A scientist said the largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta may have been natural





Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway that runs through Canmore, Alta., on May 30, 2021. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which shook homes and nerves on Tuesday, may have been triggered by natural causes, a geologist said.

Rebecca Salvage of the University of Calgary says the 5.6-magnitude quake near the Peace River in northwestern Alberta originated at least six kilometers underground. She said that maybe this is too deep to be an artificial reason.

“The depth indicates that it is likely to be normal. Normal events usually occur at those depths.”

The Alberta Geological Survey reports that the series of seismic events near Reno, a small rural village about 40 kilometers southeast of Peace River, began in the late afternoon and continued into the early evening.

The survey recorded the main quake at about 5.6 on the Richter scale, although other agencies rated its magnitude at a higher magnitude. It was preceded by two small tremors and followed by several aftershocks.

Carmen Langer, a landowner in the area, was walking up the stairs of his house when the earthquakes hit.

“I had to get on my knees and hold the rail,” he said.

He said that earthquakes along with the sound of a freight train caused its lamps to sway. He also saw the glass in the windows of his house bent.

He said, “I think you’re afraid.” “You don’t know what will happen next.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not report any injuries from the earthquakes.

Energy extraction, such as fracking, has contributed to earthquakes in other parts of the province. But Ms. Salvage said that these types of earthquakes usually occur in the upper layers of the earth.

She said scientists are aware of geological faults in the area, though it’s too early to tell which was the source.

She said Tuesday’s tremors are rare in Alberta and provide an exciting opportunity to learn more about the deep geology of the province. She said it was most likely related to seismic events that occurred since the creation of the Rocky Mountains.

“We still get influences from the Rocky Mountains,” she said. “It is possible that some of the pressure from this is still dissipating across British Columbia and Alberta.”

